Young Lions ready to do battle with Germany as Aidy Boothroyd insists 'English football is entering new era'

While the memories of past generations and penalty shootouts warn of failure before England's semi-final against Germany has even begun, recent Young Lions’ successes are turning the page on the stereotypes and the Under-21s head into this crunch encounter with ideas of changing the mentality around England.

“We don’t want to be brave losers, or just get a well done for getting to the semi-finals,” coach Aidy Boothroyd explained ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“English football is entering a new period. We have learned from Europe and our world neighbours, we’ve adapted and we’re more flexible now, and so are our coaches.”

Fight or flight, sink or swim, or “the survival of the fittest,” as Swansea defender Alfie Mawson phrased it. England are prepared to battle but they are also keen to adapt and learn from previous defeats, such as the friendly loss to this same German side in March.

“When you want to be better, you have to play against the best,” Boothroyd continued.

“Germany have proven themselves over a long period. We don’t want to be a team happy to qualify or progress, we want to win. The Under-20 did it, the under-17 came close and the under-18 did it. We want to do the same,” he stated.

“Any pressure is good pressure,” Mawson chimed in.

Aidy Boothroyd doesn't want to be "brave losers" (Getty)



“If there is pressure on, it is because you have something to show. More pressure on Germany due to their recent successes for the last five or six years. We are thriving on the chance to go out and play one of the best.”

In the past, English eyes might look across to mainland Europe to Germany for inspiration. A goalkeeper who loves to use his feet continues to be a rare commodity and Manuel Neuer was viewed with confusion and then adoration for his talents, but Jordan Pickford’s rapid career progression has seen him tipped for the very top and a similar path.

“He is a typical goalkeeper, he loves training and wants to train all the time, we have to drag him off the training pitch,” Boothroyd added.

“He is very athletic, very flexible, he keeps the ball out of the net, but like a lot of modern goalkeepers he’s got tremendous feet. Neuer took goalkeeping to another level, now coaches want players that play as an eleventh man and Jordan fits into that.

Boothroyd was full of praise for Pickford (PA)



“His range of passing off either foot is excellent, we hope he continues to develop as he has, to become a very good goalkeeper.”

Pickford will be defended by a three-man backline, a system that might have been considered unthinkable over the last decade, but now is a plausible tweak. The lines of the so-called box to think outside of have been weathered, there is license to be reactive, and a freedom to encourage proactivity. This summer has already been one of immense success for English youth football. From Croatia, to Korea, and now to Poland.

As for the fixture itself, steeped in a history highlighted by Stefan Kuntz's presence in the opposition dugout, England versus Germany always drags up the past.

“Personally, for myself it’d be the 5-1 as a young lad,” Mawson recalls.

For the newest generation, however, there is a chance to change things, for a rivalry that has been plagued with cruel failure. The few golden memories that exist could be added to in Poland.

"It will be a big task," Mawson added, "but it is equally big for Germany.”