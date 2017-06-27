  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

England U21 vs Germany U21 European Championship player ratings: Which young lions impressed in Poland?

How did England's young lions fare in their semi-final?

Click to follow
The Independent Football

England U21 v Germany U21 player ratings

England U21 v Germany U21 player ratings

  • 1/12 England U21 v Germany U21 player ratings

    How did England's young lions perform against Germany?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10

    Made several smart stops in the second-half and had to be alert to Germany's constant potshots from distance. Could not be blamed for either goal and did well in the shootout.

    Getty Images

  • 3/12 Mason Holgate - 6 out of 10

    Started well and looked impressive linking up with Ward-Prowse going forward, but began to struggle against the raw pace of Gnabry in the second-half.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/12 Calum Chambers - 6 out of 10

    Did reasonably well in the heart of England's defence and has formed a good partnership with Mawson, although he was exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. His attacking play indirectly led to England's equaliser, too.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/12 Alfie Mawson - 6 out of 10

    Should have done better with Germany's first goal, as Selke escaped his attentions and finished confidently.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/12 Ben Chilwell - 5 out of 10

    Had a tough time down the left, where he was run ragged by Max Meyer and Jeremy Toljan. Frequently found straying out of position. Took a brilliant penalty in the shootout.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/12 James Ward-Prowse - 7 out of 10

    A lively, combative performance in the middle of the park for the England captain. His set-piece delivery was superb and his corners caused havoc in the German defence.

    Getty Images

  • 8/12 Nathan Chalobah - 7 out of 10

    A good performance in the middle of the park from the powerful young midfielder, although he should have scored in the first-half with a point-blank header. Was subbed off in the second-half with an injury.

    Getty Images

  • 9/12 Will Hughes - 8 out of 10

    Was brilliant going forward for England. Put Abraham through with a sublime through-ball in the first-half, and assisted his goal in the second. What a signing he looks to be for Watford.

    PA

  • 10/12 Demari Gray - 8 out of 10

    A constant buzzing threat out wide for England. Should have opened the scoring early on but atoned for his miss with a confident finish just before half-time, to get England back onto level terms.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/12 Lewis Baker - 7 out of 10

    A versatile performance from Baker, who started up front with Abraham before dropping deeper in the second-half. Linked up with Hughes very well.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/12 Tammy Abraham - 7 out of 10

    Spurned a good opportunity to open the scoring in the first-half but took his goal at the beginning of the second with confidence. Did well as a lone striker after England switched formation for the second 45. But boy, was his penalty attempt woeful.

    AFP/Getty Images

How did England's players get on in the semi-final?

England's U21 team were left heartbroken in Poland as they lost a penalty shoot-out to Germany, denying them a place in the final of the European Championship.

England started confidently and could have taken the lead early on, with Demarai Gray, Nathan Chalobah and Tammy Abraham all spurning good opportunities. 

Aidy Boothroyd's side fell behind to Davie Selke's close-range header but fought back through Gray and took the lead at the start of the second-half, when Abraham scored with a tap-in.

  • Read more

Live blog: England U21 vs Germany U21

But their lead was not to last. Substitute Felix Platte forced extra-time with a powerful headed effort, and when the game went to a penalty shootout, the writing looked to be on the wall.

Abraham missed from the spot before Nathan Redmond's effort was saved, with Germany winning 4-3.

Take a look at the gallery above to see how we rated the players in the European U21 Championship semi-final.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments.

Comments