England's U21 team were left heartbroken in Poland as they lost a penalty shoot-out to Germany, denying them a place in the final of the European Championship.

England started confidently and could have taken the lead early on, with Demarai Gray, Nathan Chalobah and Tammy Abraham all spurning good opportunities.

Aidy Boothroyd's side fell behind to Davie Selke's close-range header but fought back through Gray and took the lead at the start of the second-half, when Abraham scored with a tap-in.

But their lead was not to last. Substitute Felix Platte forced extra-time with a powerful headed effort, and when the game went to a penalty shootout, the writing looked to be on the wall.

Abraham missed from the spot before Nathan Redmond's effort was saved, with Germany winning 4-3.

