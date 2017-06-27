“There is a great future,” says England Under-21 defender Callum Chambers about his teammates before the semi-final of the U21 European Championship semi-final clash against Germany. He surely knows what it takes to play in the Premier League, having competed in the English top-tier since 2013 with Southampton, Arsenal and Middlesbrough, where he spent last season on loan.

Looking at the Stuart Pearce’s 2009 England side that lost in the finals of the U21 Euro against Germany eight years ago, many of the players took their game to the next level and made it into Premier League. Theo Walcott has featured 260 times for Arsenal scoring 65 goals, James Milner has enjoyed a long and impressive top-flight career and Joe Hart has won four Premier League Golden Glove awards.

They have become players that the current U21 squad could look up to. So, what lies ahead for this crop of Young Lions?

Here we analyse which members of the current squad have the greatest chance of succeeding in the Premier League next season.

Jordan Pickford

Age: 23

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Everton

Who is he? Has just become the most expensive player in his club’s history. One of the few positives of the disappointing Sunderland team last season, Everton have paid staggering £30m for Pickford’s services, handing over the world’s third-highest fee for a goalkeeper.

What next? Both current Everton’s goalkeepers, Joel Robles and Marten Stekelenburg, did not impress coach Ronald Koeman last season. The move to Everton surely is a step forward in Pickford’s career and, bearing in mind Koeman was looking for a new No1, he is all but certain of starting from the off next season.

Mason Holgate

Age: 20

Position: Defender

Club: Everton

Who is he? Pickford’s new teammate started all four games during the tournament in Poland. In Everton, Holgate broke into the first time in the second part of the season and featured regularly for the Toffees.

What next? Koeman has found in Holgate a versatile, young defender, who seems to be in the Dutch manager’s plans for the next season. He started for Everton 14 times during the last campaign, most frequently after the New Year, and will possibly hold onto his place in the starting line-up.

Calum Chambers

Age: 22

Position: Defender

Club: Arsenal

Who is he? One of the products of Southampton’s youth academy, bought for around £16m by Arsenal in 2014. After a bright start of his career at the Emirates, his chances faded and Chambers sought playing time on loan at Middlesbrough last season.

What next? Chambers says he is ready to return to Arsenal and fight for his place in the squad. It will be a difficult task for the 22-year-old, though, as Arsene Wenger sees Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny as his starting pair of central defenders, and increasingly trusts young Rob Holding as back-up.

Alfie Mawson

Age: 23

Position: Defender

Club: Swansea City

Who is he? Made the England’s U21 starting pair of centre back with Chambers during the tournament. Had a promising season with Swansea, for whom he started in 27 games and scored four goals. Poses a threat from set pieces.

What next? Scouts have been observing Mawson during the U21 Euro 2017 as his progress has been noticed and his performance in Poland is solid. If he stays at Swansea, he should be a regular first team player.

Ben Chilwell

Age: 21

Position: Defender

Club: Leicester City

Who is he? Capped at all levels from under-18 for England. Rarely played in the league for Leicester’s first team, bagging more appearances towards the end of the last season. He spent three months of the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield. Has impressed during the tournament so far.

What next? Difficult to say whether he will grab more attention from Craig Shakespeare next season, having to compete with experienced Christian Fuchs on the left flank. His quality performance in Poland should increase his value though.

James Ward-Prowse

Age: 23

Position: Midfielder

Club: Southampton

Who is he? Represented England at under-17, under-19, under-20, under-21; and also has debuted in the senior team in March 2017 in a friendly against Germany. Played in 30 games for Southampton in the Premier League last season.

What next? Has been constantly improving his game, and has broken to the Southampton’s first team, the club that he has spent his whole career at so far. Must show the Saints’ new manager Mauricio Pellegrino he is worthy of orchestrating the team’s play and not become a victim of a possible overhaul.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Club: Chelsea

Who is he? Capped at multiple junior levels for England, the Sierra Leone-born player is one of the products of Chelsea’s academy who has is still yet to settle down in a club, having spent much of his career on loan in the Championship and at Napoli.

What next? The member of Chelsea’s loan army will probably spend next season on loan as well, as it is difficult to see him competing with the likes of N’Golo Kante or, possibly arriving soon, Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Lewis Baker

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Club: Chelsea

Who is he? Played at different junior levels for England as well, scored a goal from the penalty spot against the hosts Poland in the last game. Another on-loan Chelsea globetrotter who did, however, break into Dutch side Vittese’s first team.

What next? Enjoyed a solid season at Vittese, playing regularly for the first team and scoring ten goals. Also won the club’s goal of the season award. Might be difficult to star at Chelsea, although whoever comes in with a loan offer will get a valuable addition to a team.

Nathan Redmond

Age: 23

Position: Forward

Club: Southampton

Who is he? Capped at every team from under-16 to under-21, and like his teammate Ward-Prowse, debuted in the senior national team against Germany in March 2017.

What next? Established himself as a starting player for Southampton after his transfer from Norwich and scored 7 goals last season. Again, has to work hard to convince Southampton’s new manager Mauricio Pellegrino he can be an asset in his team.

John Swift

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Club: Chelsea

Who is he? Like Chalobah and Baker, has been sent out on loan since his promotion from the Chelsea academy. Played in 35 games for Reading last season and has represented England at several junior levels, starting his international career in the under-16s.

What next? Nominated for the EFL Player of the Year award last season, he will almost certainly be shipped out on loan again, like his fellow Chelsea peers. Performed well for Reading in the Championship, scoring nine goals, and was part of the side that missed out on promotion to the Premier League in May’s play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

Demarai Gray

Age: 20

Position: Forward

Club: Leicester City

Who is he? Scored in England’s final group game on the tournament against Poland. Had a difficult season at Leicester, regularly finding himself out of the first-team picture. Has been linked with a move away from the club.

What next? Undoubtedly talented, has to stabilise his form and convince Craig Shakespeare he can contribute more to the team than Marc Albrighton.

Will Hughes

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Club: Watford

Who is he? Has represented England at under-17 and under-21 level. Hughes emerged as a highly-rated youngster at Derby County and was regularly linked with a move to Liverpool during his formative years.

What next? After spending most of his career at Derby County, Hughes has just signed for Watford. Will face stiff competition for a regular spot in Marco Silva’s side from more senior players like Etienne Capoue.

Tammy Abraham

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Club: Chelsea

Who is he? Played for under-18s, under-19s and under-21s. Had a successful season on loan at Bristol City, scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances.

What next? Likely to go out on loan again, but deserves a top-flight club this time around. Swansea City are the most likely destination.

Jacob Murphy

Age: 22

Position: Forward

Club: Norwich City

Who is he? Capped by England at under-18 to under-21 levels. Scored a goal against Poland coming on as a substitute. Had a productive season at Norwich, breaking into the first team and contributing nine goals and six assists.

What next? After his breakthrough season at Norwich, Murphy has attracted some attention from other Championship clubs. Should he stay at Carrow Road, he will probably remain a starting player under Daniel Farke and continue his development.