England welcome Lithuania to Wembley on Sunday evening as Gareth Southgate looks to push his Three Lions towards qualification for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

What time does it start?

England vs Lithuania kicks off at 5.00pm at Wembley on Sunday.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV from 4.25pm. Highlights will be shown at 10.15 on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Jermain Defoe. The last goal the Sunderland striker scored for England was in 2013 in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino where he scored two in an 8-0 rout. In the Premier League, Defoe is the third highest scoring Englishman with 14 goals behind Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Best stat

England haven't lost a qualification match since October 2009 (away at Ukraine), going 33 qualifiers without a defeat since then across World Cup and European Championship qualification campaigns (W25 D8 L0).

Remember when…

The first time the two nations had played one-another, Harry Kane scored 80 seconds into his England debut, a magical moment for the Tottenham striker and one that capped off an attacking performance from England.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli. Since he was sent off against Gent and consequently Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League, he has been involved in six goals in four games, scoring four and assisting two. The impressive reaction from Alli will need to be harnessed by Southgate for England’s gain.

Past meetings…

Lithuania 0 England 3 (Barkley, Arlauskis OG, Oxlade-Chamberlain), European Championship Qualifying Group E, October 2015

England 4 (Rooney, Welbeck, Sterling, Kane) Lithuania 0, European Championship Qualifying Group E, March 2015

Form guide…

England: LWWDWD

Lithuania: LDDDWL

Odds…





England to win: 1/9

Lithuania to win: 19/1

Draw: 17/2

