England vs Lithuania player ratings: Jermain Defoe, Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana stand out

England vs Lithuania player ratings

  • 1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10

    Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line.

    Getty Images

  • 2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10

    Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later.

    Getty Images

  • 3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10

    Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England's attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match.

    Getty Images

  • 4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10

    Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10

    Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate's staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns.

    Getty Images

  • 6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10

    Another assured display from England's utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England's defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania's aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10

    An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10

    Comfortably England's best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania's deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England's second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy.

    Getty Images

  • 9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10

    After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania's defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10

    Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England's goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish.

    Getty Images

  • 11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10

    Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10

    Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second.

    Getty

  • 13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10

    Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal.

    Getty

Jermain Defoe returned with a bang as England overcame Lithuania, netting his first international goal in four years as Gareth Southgate's men secured a predictably comfortable World Cup qualification win.

Devastated to have been overlooked for the 2014 World Cup months after heading to Major League Soccer, few expected the 34-year-old to ever don the Three Lions again.

But Defoe's performances at Sunderland have belied his advancing years and earned a long-awaited England recall - a return marked by opening the scoring against Lithuania, with Jamie Vardy's smart finish wrapping up a straightforward 2-0 win.

Five things we learned from England's routine win over Lithuania

The striker's 20th goal on his 56th cap - 1,227 days after his previous appearance - was made all the more special by the fact he led his country out with Bradley Lowery, the terminally-ill five-year-old who calls the Sunderland striker his "best mate".

It was already an emotive evening as tribute was paid to former England manager Graham Taylor and those affected by the Westminster terror attack, with those at Wembley responding with a dignified display in stark contrast to those who sung offensive chants in Germany.

An impressive 77,690 were in attendance for a qualifier that was always unlikely to be much of a tussle, with England finally breaking the resolve of the side 107th in the world when Defoe turned home midway through the first half.

Vardy's introduction in place of the Sunderland striker brought with it a second goal, with the finish as classy as Adam Lallana's assist on an evening that Lithuania threatened in patches but without a cutting edge.

Additional reporting by PA

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

