England's Euro 2017 hopes have been dealt a significant blow with the news that goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a broken leg.

The FA confirmed the worst and that the Manchester City player suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's quarter-final win over France.

It had been hoped Bardsley would still be able to feature in the tournament but the full extent of the injury has now become clear following medical assessment.

The news is a blow ahead of Thursday's semi-final against host nation Holland but Bardsley had already been rated highly doubtful for the match in Enschede.

Liverpool's Siobhan Chamberlain, who played the closing moments against France and started the group clash with Portugal, is set to take over.

It means manager Mark Sampson will be forced into at least two changes with midfielder Jill Scott also ruled out through suspension.

Sampson nevertheless is convinced his side are prepared for anything - including penalties - having made impressive progress through the tournament. The Lionesses have scored 11 goals in their four games and conceded just one.

Sampson told BBC Radio Five Live: "From our point of view you want to get the job done in 90 minutes. If not 90, 120. But the players have prepared for every scenario. They're very clear on their penalty process and they've done what they need to do to feel very confident should that moment come.

"This team feel like we're ready for anything that can be thrown at us and we can find a way to get the result we want. If that is penalties, so be it. Whatever it takes to get in this final we're willing to get it done. We have worked hard to make sure we're going to be at our best when that moment comes."