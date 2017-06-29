Spain's run to U21 final carries a valuable lesson for England

It took until the second-half of his 64th game of a long and arduous season to break Italy's resistance, but Saúl Niguez looked far from jaded as he took aim with unerring power and accuracy to leave one of Europe's other hottest young properties Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless three times over as Spain's under-21's marched into a third European Championship final in four attempts.

Hours earlier, an all too familiar tale for English football had unfolded in Tychy as Aidy Boothroyd's side fell short of Friday's final, losing out by a solitary penalty to Germany after an entertaining 2-2 draw.

That England even made the last four was considered some measure of success given their recent record in this competition and, most importantly, the limited expectations based on how little top level experience many of those representing the Three Lions in Poland have.

Yet, how different it might have been had the likes of Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Eric Dier or Marcus Rashford - all players eligible to be selected - been made available to Boothroyd.

2/12 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10 Made several smart stops in the second-half and had to be alert to Germany's constant potshots from distance. Could not be blamed for either goal and did well in the shootout. Getty Images

3/12 Mason Holgate - 6 out of 10 Started well and looked impressive linking up with Ward-Prowse going forward, but began to struggle against the raw pace of Gnabry in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Calum Chambers - 6 out of 10 Did reasonably well in the heart of England's defence and has formed a good partnership with Mawson, although he was exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. His attacking play indirectly led to England's equaliser, too. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Alfie Mawson - 6 out of 10 Should have done better with Germany's first goal, as Selke escaped his attentions and finished confidently. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Ben Chilwell - 5 out of 10 Had a tough time down the left, where he was run ragged by Max Meyer and Jeremy Toljan. Frequently found straying out of position. Took a brilliant penalty in the shootout. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 James Ward-Prowse - 7 out of 10 A lively, combative performance in the middle of the park for the England captain. His set-piece delivery was superb and his corners caused havoc in the German defence. Getty Images

8/12 Nathan Chalobah - 7 out of 10 A good performance in the middle of the park from the powerful young midfielder, although he should have scored in the first-half with a point-blank header. Was subbed off in the second-half with an injury. Getty Images

9/12 Will Hughes - 8 out of 10 Was brilliant going forward for England. Put Abraham through with a sublime through-ball in the first-half, and assisted his goal in the second. What a signing he looks to be for Watford. PA

10/12 Demari Gray - 8 out of 10 A constant buzzing threat out wide for England. Should have opened the scoring early on but atoned for his miss with a confident finish just before half-time, to get England back onto level terms. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Lewis Baker - 7 out of 10 A versatile performance from Baker, who started up front with Abraham before dropping deeper in the second-half. Linked up with Hughes very well. AFP/Getty Images

12/12 Tammy Abraham - 7 out of 10 Spurned a good opportunity to open the scoring in the first-half but took his goal at the beginning of the second with confidence. Did well as a lone striker after England switched formation for the second 45. But boy, was his penalty attempt woeful. AFP/Getty Images

The desire to avoid burnout just 12 months out from the World Cup is understandable, but only Dier played more minutes than Saúl for club and country during a season in which he scored in the Champions League last 16, quarter and semi-finals.

So is English football harming its chances of success further down the road by not handing its elite young players the same tournament experience enjoyed by their Spanish counterparts?

“I can't say why others don't do it, but it is great for us, we see the positives from it and we believe in what we are doing,” says Spain's under-19 coach Luis de la Fuente, who is with La Rojita in Poland.

“It is beneficial first of all for the Spanish federation and for the players themselves because the evidence shows the results are fantastic.”

Indeed, a third title in six years on Friday will bring Spain level with Italy as the most successful European nation in under-21 football, whilst they also lead the way at under-19 and under-17 level.



“To have that experience, know those demands, everything complements each other. All of it is important and all of it is decisive so that these players can go onto be stars in the future.”

Some of them are even stars of the present. Spain's run to the final started with another hat-trick from Marco Asensio, whose glorious treble in a 5-0 rout of Macedonia, came just two weeks after scoring in the Champions League final.

The highest goalscorer and most capped under-21 player in Spain's history, Gerard Deulofeu, is also involved despite breaking into the senior side since Julien Lopetegui took charge after Euro 2016.

“What matters is the commitment they have, the three captains and the stars,” says Albert Celades, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder now in charge of turning a squad with an abundance of riches into champions on Friday.

“Saúl is excited and, like him, Deulofeu and Marco are as committed to the under-21s as they are when they are with Atletico, Barcelona and Madrid.

Alli is on holiday after playing for the seniors ( Getty )

“They treat this tournament as one of the most important moments in their careers, and that's the real difference despite the fact that all of them have been and played for the senior squad now.

“If they didn't have that desire to be in this competition that first team experience could be a double-edged sword because they could end up feeling more important than the rest of the players here.”

They treat this tournament as one of the most important moments in their careers...

Spain's idea is that if players not only “get into the habit of winning” in De la Fuente's words but also learn on the job the ups and downs of living together for a three-week tournament, they will be far better prepared to recreate that success at senior level.

That isn't a purely Spanish experience either. Six of the Germany team that beat England in the 2009 under-21 Euros final went onto become world champions.

Sweden, winners two years ago, now lead France in World Cup qualifying thanks to a new golden generation including new Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelöf, and three of the Portugal side they beat started the Euro 2016 final a year later.

The importance given to learning and winning at a younger age could be a missed opportunity for England, but it is a different type of opportunity that has allowed this Spanish generation to flourish.

Celades' squad contains by a distance not just the largest number of minutes in first-team football in the competition, but at the highest level. The starting XI against Italy had 56 Champions League appearances to their names, more than the other three semi-finalists combined.

“They have plenty of experience at the highest level in the Champions League, Europa League or in La Liga. Having been through that allows them to go into these games with a different mentality, with more confidence,” adds De la Fuente.

“Talent and opportunity has to be united. A footballer that has great talent isn't anything without the opportunity. Those two concepts have to go hand in hand.

“That the clubs are brave enough to give opportunities to young players in such a tough and competitive league like La Liga speaks very highly of the bosses and coaches. That is the merit of the clubs to give that opportunity to young, talented players.”

Bellerin is another high-profile Spanish inclusion ( Getty )

A route blocked in England by the seemingly endless millions on offer to even clubs in the bottom half of the table. However, De la Fuente believes other than saving money, there is another benefit to be gained for Spanish clubs blooding youngsters from their academy.

“There is also a sense of belonging for the player when he comes through the academy that helps the club. The players like playing at the club where they were formed, they feel recognised and there is loyalty.”

Spain's latest crop off the conveyor belt stand on the brink of matching the achievements of another ludicrously talented under-21 side containing David de Gea, Koke, Isco, Thiago Alcantara and Alvaro Morata among others in 2013.

Three generations look set to combine for another assault on the World Cup next year with the remnants of the 2010 World Cup winners and the 2013 under-21 team now in their prime set to be bolstered by the likes of Saúl and Asensio.

“The future is guaranteed,” continues De la Fuente confidently. “The level of the established players ensures they young ones can't rest on their laurels and have to keep progressing and improving to get into the full national team.”

Saul promised “the best is yet come” after sending Italy packing in midweek. That was warning shot not just for Germany, but for the world a year out from Russia.