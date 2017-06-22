The FA have announced they will cease all sponsorship deals with betting companies as part of wide-ranging reforms to the way English football's governing body is run.

The decision, which begins with the termination of a four-year, £4million deal with Ladbrokes, was agreed at a board meeting in May and was announced on Thursday.

A statement read: "The decision was made following a three-month review of The FA’s approach to it as a governing body taking betting sponsorship, whilst being responsible for the regulation of sports betting within the sport's rules.

"As a consequence, The FA has mutually agreed with Ladbrokes that its current partnership will be terminated from June 2017."

The FA did confirm they will continue to work with betting companies such as Ladbrokes to help identify and combat suspicious betting patterns in the game.

Martin Glenn, chief executive of The FA, said: “We would like to thank Ladbrokes for both being a valued partner over the last year and for their professionalism and understanding about our change of policy around gambling.”