The Football Association have had to bin 4,000 t-shirts they had planned to give to fans for England’s next game at home to Malta because they feature a Sam Allardyce quote.

Organisers had planned to make a grand gesture as the 61-year-old prepared for his first game at Wembley by handing out shirts printed with the slogan ‘The journey starts with us all pulling together’ – a quote from Allardyce’s first day in the job.

He said at the time: “I can turn things around pretty quickly and get amongst teams to try to create a successful journey and a successful journey starts with all of us pulling together.”

A crowd mosaic of coloured cards that was also planned for the occasion has now also been scrapped, with both failed gestures costing the FA around £25,000.

There was further embarrassment for the FA on Thursday when it was revealed all members of Allardyce’s first squad that won in Slovakia 1-0 were sent a postcard which read: “Our journey has just begun. Looking forward to seeing you soon.”

The cards were sent out before the former Sunderland boss resigned from his post as England manager following newspaper allegations he was advising fake businessmen on how to get around FA transfer rules on third-party ownership.

England manager contenders







1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

He was also caught on film using his position to negotiate a £400,000 deal with the undercover reporters and mocking predecessor Roy Hodgson.

Under-21 boss Gareth Southgate has been given temporary charge of the senior squad for the next four games and he will announce his first England squad on Sunday ahead of the Malta game on October 8.