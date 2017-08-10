The Football Association have denied suggestions it is bidding to host the Women’s European Championships in 2021 as part of a grander plan to host a men’s major tournament, and hope that the move will inspire Manchester United to finally form a women’s team.

Confirmation of the intent to bid was announced at Wembley on Wednesday, fresh in the aftermath of the success Lionesses’ Euro 2017 campaign, where they reach the semi finals.

It was the second consecutive time England Women had reached the last four of a major competition following the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

The growth of the game since that defeat to Japan two years ago is what has driven the FA’s decision as it looks to double to number of participants in women’s football by 2020.

Women’s football is already expected to overtake netball in popularity by next year and it is that buzz which has been generated that the FA want to capitalise on - not because they want to show Uefa and Fifa of their capability to host a men’s major tournament, perhaps with the World Cup in 2030.

“Women’s football is one of the FA’s priorities and in terms of things we could have bid for this is the one that seemed to make the most sense,” insisted FA chief executive Martin Glenn. “It’s not part of a bigger game plan, it just made sense.

“We’d love to stage a World Cup and a Euros in future, every big country would, but this is not a stepping stone, this is an objective in its own right to drive the women’s game.

England women finished third in the World Cup in 2015 (Getty)

“This is not a cheap chip to get something in the men’s game.”

Such is the FA’s commitment to driving growth of the women’s game in England, that they are looking to stage games during the 2021 Euros at major Premier League grounds across the country, as well as having already put Wembley forward.

Prospective host stadia include Old Trafford, the Premier League’s biggest stadium and the home to the biggest club in the Europe not to have a women’s team.

While Real Madrid have committed to forming a team, with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City already having one, United have been criticised for not following suit.

But Glenn hopes that a winning English bid will open United’s eyes to the plethora of commercial opportunities available in the women’s game.

“Absolutely,” Glenn said when asked if he hoped the bid would encourage more women’s sides. “We think the Women’s Super League will continue to attract new teams into it.

England were left devastated when they lost to tournament hosts Netherlands last month (Getty)

“I understand that Manchester United a few years ago said it wasn’t for them but they might change their minds as the league continues to grow. They’re a smart organisation and I think the incentives for competing in the Super League will continue to grow.

“It may [put pressure on United to form a women’s team]. The numbers are growing. You see clubs like Spurs and Brighton developing more senior teams and I think that it’s all about self interest and it’s not about the FA wagging the finger.

“Driving women’s sport has benefits for a football club who wants to have clicks on websites, get fans registered. Half the population is female, and they like football. Getting on board is a good commercial thing to do as well as the right thing.”

Another part of the FA’s plan to increase the popularity of women’s football in the lead up to the tournament in four years time is to submit a British women’s football team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The last time they put forward a team was in London 2012 and did so amid concerns from the FAs of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - but Glenn confirmed they would not stand in their way for Tokyo.

“Yes, that is our explicit intention and we believe that we are in good shape to do so,” Glenn added.

“We need formal approval from the Olympics to say that’s okay and also what the qualification criteria are. That’s what we can’t say at this stage. It’s progress as even if the individual countries (Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland) don’t back it, they won’t stand in our way.”