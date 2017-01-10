  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

Fifa Best Awards: Full voting revealed as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ignore each other

The superstars who can't put club rivalries aside, Germany's absurd loyalty and the national manager with a shameless tactical vote

Click to follow
The Independent Football
cristiano-ronaldo.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo received 34.54 per cent of the vote in the men's best player category Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was voted the Men's Player of the Year at the inaugural Best Fifa Awards in Zurich on Monday night.

The result was a formality, with the forward having won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid before leading Portugal to the European Championship title. Elsewhere, Claudio Ranieri was chosen as coach of the year following his Premier League triumph with Leicester City.

More entertaining than the awards themselves, however, was some absurd tactical voting that went on among the national coaches, captains and selected media who decided on the recipients.

  • Read more

Ronaldo and Ranieri honoured at Fifa 'The Best' Awards

England captain Wayne Rooney decided to stick with what he knew, choosing three players with Premier League experience - Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Jamie Vardy - as his three picks.

Perhaps surprisingly for a Manchester United man, Rooney also picked Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as his third choice for coach of the year. 

Gareth Southgate, England's manager, plucked for Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and N'Golo Kante. No room for Messi for the Englishmen.

The captain of the Turks and Caicos Islands - Billy Forbes - thinks Jamie Vardy is a better player than Ronaldo or Messi who he chose in second and third place respectively.

 

Messi, who finished second in the best player category, voted for three Barcelona players - Luis Suarez, Neymar and Andres Iniesta - while his national coach chose Messi himself, fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero and Griezmann in third. No room for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo voted for three Real Madrid players - Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos - although presumably he would have chosen Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo if the rules had allowed it... No room for Messi either way.

FIFA FIFPro World 11

FIFA FIFPro World 11

  • 1/54

    Luis Suarez

    Getty

  • 2/54

    Sergio Aguero

    Getty

  • 3/54

    Gerard Pique

    Getty

  • 4/54

    Lionel Messi

    Getty

  • 5/54

    David Silva

    Getty

  • 6/54

    Xabi Alonso

    Getty

  • 7/54

    Neymar

    Getty

  • 8/54

    Leonardo Bonucci

    Getty

  • 9/54

    Marcelo

    Getty

  • 10/54

    Ivan Rakitic

    Getty

  • 11/54

    Paul Pogba

    Getty

  • 12/54

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Getty

  • 13/54

    Jerome Boateng

    Getty

  • 14/54

    Eden Hazard

    Getty

  • 15/54

    Gianluigi Buffon

    Getty

  • 16/54

    Arturo Vidal

    Getty

  • 17/54

    Gareth Bale

    Getty

  • 18/54

    David De Gea

    Getty

  • 19/54

    Sergio Ramos

    Getty

  • 20/54

    Jamie Vardy

    Getty

  • 21/54

    Jordi Alba

    Getty

  • 22/54

    Karim Benzema

    Getty

  • 23/54

    Diego Godin

    Getty

  • 24/54

    Robert Lewandowski

    Getty

  • 25/54

    Daniel Carvajal

    Getty

  • 26/54

    Claudio Bravo

    Getty

  • 27/54

    Hector Bellerin

    Getty

  • 28/54

    Thomas Mueller

    Getty

  • 29/54

    David Luiz

    Getty

  • 30/54

    Serge Aurier

    Getty

  • 31/54

    Paulo Dybala

    Getty

  • 32/54

    Antoine Griezmann

    Getty

  • 33/54

    Thiago Silva

    Getty

  • 34/54

    Alexis Sanchez

    Getty

  • 35/54

    N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 36/54

    Gonzalo Higuain

    Getty

  • 37/54

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Getty

  • 38/54

    Javier Mascherano

    Getty

  • 39/54

    Manuel Neuer

    Getty

  • 40/54

    Philipp Lahm

    Getty

  • 41/54

    Pepe

    Getty

  • 42/54

    David Alaba

    Getty

  • 43/54

    Toni Kroos

    Getty

  • 44/54

    Daniel Alves

    Getty

  • 45/54

    Luka Modric

    Getty

  • 46/54

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Getty

  • 47/54

    Rafael Varane

    Getty

  • 48/54

    Mats Hummels

    Getty

  • 49/54

    Keylor Navas

    Getty

  • 50/54

    Giorgio Chiellini

    Getty

  • 51/54

    Mesut Ozil

    Getty

  • 52/54

    Sergio Busquets

    Getty

  • 53/54

    Andres Iniesta

    Getty

  • 54/54

    Dimitri Payet

    Getty

 

Other highlights include Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin choosing, um, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone as coach of the year.

Manuel Neuer, the German captain, picked compatriots Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil as well as Bayern teammate Robert Lewandowski, while Germany's national coach Joachim Low voted for Kroos, Ozil and Manuel Neuer.

Another who favoured an all German trio was Romania's coach Christoph Daum. Confused? Don't be. He's German too.

But the award for best vote of the night has to go to Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi who picked his star player Alexis Sanchez in first place and declined to choose a second or third.

See the full voting list here.

Comments