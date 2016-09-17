Fifa have launched an investigation in Slovakia defender Jan Durica after he claimed their last-minute defeat to England this month was fixed by the referee.

Adam Lallana scored a 95th-minute winner in Sam Allardyce’s first game as Three Lions boss after Martin Skrtel saw red and Slovakia had to play the final 33 minutes with 10 men.

The former Liverpool defender was sent off after two challenges on Harry Kane, the first for an elbow and the second for a stamp.

But Durica believed it was an unfair dismissal and made the astonishing claims about the referee after the game.

“There is only one place at the World Cup. Why should Slovakia go there when we have England in the group?” he said.

“Of course, they will always prefer the stronger team. Probably, the referee exactly knew how to do it. Today we might have played more than England.”

And now Fifa have made contact with the Slovakian FA as they begin a preliminary investigation into the defender’s claims.

Martin Skrtel picks up the first of his two yellow cards (Getty Images)

A FIFA spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We can now confirm that a preliminary investigation has been opened in relation to the incident you mention.”

At present, they have only been asked to clarify Durica’s comments but it is likely that disciplinary action will be taken against the defender.