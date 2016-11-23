Fifa have opened disciplinary procedures against the Irish and Welsh Football Associations over the display of poppy symbols during their 2018 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, a week after similar action was launched against the English and Scottish FAs.

Neither the Northern Ireland nor Wales players wore poppies against Azerbaijan and Serbia respectively to mark Armistice Day over the fear of being fined or docked points by Fifa, but the world governing body have confirmed that they have launched disciplinary action regardless.

A Fifa statement confirmed that the investigation stems from “several incidents involving the display of poppy symbols”, and it means that all four home nations are now facing disciplinary action from Fifa for displaying or wearing poppies during their recent international matches.

The statement read: "The Disciplinary Committee decided to open proceedings against the Irish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales in relation to several incidents involving the display of poppy symbols reported after the matches Northern Ireland-Azerbaijan and Wales-Serbia respectively."

Although Welsh and Northern Irish players wore black armbands only, fans displayed a poppy mosaic before kick-off, while members of the armed services appeared on the pitch in a tribute ceremony while holding poppy wreaths.

The Irish FA swiftly released a statement of its own to confirm it will “robustly defend” itself against the charges.

Fans at Wales's Cardiff City Stadium displayed a poppy mosaic before kick-off of their match against Serbia (Getty)

The Irish FA’s statement read: “The Irish Football Association will robustly defend the disciplinary charges that have been levelled against it by FIFA regarding acts of remembrance at the World Cup qualifying match between Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan on 11th November.”