Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' will echo around the Stade de France ahead of Tuesday's friendly with England as the French pay respect to those killed in the London and Manchester attacks.

Just over a week ago eight people were killed in the capital by terrorists and on May 22 a bomb rocked Manchester Arena, leaving 22 people dead and injuring many more.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off for Saturday's World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England, with the same tribute to be paid at the Stade de France on Tuesday evening ahead of the friendly with England.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

Both teams are to wear black armbands and it is understood fans will hold up red and white placards to form the England flag as Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' is played just before the players emerge.

It is a reversal of the tributes seen at Wembley in November 2015, where a flag reading 'Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite' led the team procession as the sides met just days after the terror attacks in Paris.

France midfielder Lassana Diarra's cousin Asta Diakite was among those killed, while Antoine Griezmann's sister managed to escape the mass killing at the Bataclan theatre.

Both players started on the bench at Wembley, where the words to La Marseillaise were shown on the big screen, allowing home supporters to join in a touching rendition of the French national anthem.

England and France players posed shoulder-to-shoulder for a photo, before standing together around the centre circle during a minute of silence.