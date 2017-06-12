Gareth Southgate’s first ‘season’ in charge of England draws to a close with a friendly in France on Tuesday night and he can be content with how these early days have gone, but perhaps no more than just content.

Even after sharing the points with Scotland on Saturday, his side remain on course to progress from a favourable qualification group and reach next summer’s World Cup in Russia. Yet a draw was the minimum requirement at Hampden Park and, in that sense, the result was in-keeping with those of Southgate’s short tenure so far.

His first four competitive games in charge saw home wins against Malta, Scotland and Lithuania, plus a draw in Slovenia. Two friendlies finished with a draw at home to Spain and defeat in Germany. All of these results, in retrospect, feel par for the course.

1/22 Craig Gordon – 4 out of 10 Will be disappointed with himself. Should have saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike, which itself stemmed from him misjudging a backpass from Tierney.

2/22 Christophe Berra – 6 out of 10 A decent display and cannot be blamed for either of England's goals, though could have organised his backline better.

3/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 5 out of 10 Guilty of ball-watching for England’s late equaliser and losing track of Kane, though could have done with a shout from Robertson.

4/22 Kieran Tierney - 7 out of 10 Impressive from the youngster. One goal-line clearance, one vital block to deny Rashford a clear shot at goal, but let himself down on the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal.

5/22 Ikechi Anya - 6 out of 10 Had an opportunity to get at a nervy Walker but did not take it.

6/22 Andrew Robertson – 6 out of 10 Troubled England’s right flank, though benefitted from Rashford’s hesitancy to track back. Mix-up with Mulgrew cost his side.

7/22 James Morrison – 5 out of 10 Hampered by an early knock, failed to find his rhythm in the game. Substituted at half-time.

8/22 Scott Brown – 6 out of 10 Took only three minutes to pick up a yellow card. If only he had put as strong a foot in on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the build-up to the goal.

9/22 Stuart Armstrong – 6 out of 10 Showed neat touches around England’s box and his movement troubled red shirts at times, but should have held the ball up better before Kane's equaliser.

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 5 out of 10 Scotland needed a performance from him, but he was quiet and ineffective, much like he was throughout the second half of the season.

11/22 Leigh Griffiths - 9 out of 10 Two incredible late free-kicks and both deserved. Suffered from poor service but did not let that deter him, pressing England’s backline throughout.

12/22 Joe Hart – 4 out of 10 Largely untroubled until the late goals, both of which he should have saved. Questions have to be asked whether he is still England’s best ‘keeper.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 Poor. Penalty call against him for the trip on Griffiths could have gone either way, but it was just one of several mistakes.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start that included one horribly shanked clearance over his own goalmouth.

15/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 More assured than his defensive partner for the majority of the game, until that reckless challenge to concede first fatal free-kick.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 7 out of 10 Bright down the left, especially going forward.

17/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 His selection raised the odd eyebrow but, particularly in the first half, he was England’s most composed player.

18/22 Eric Dier – 5 out of 10 Paled in comparison to Livermore on a real off-day for the Tottenham midfielder. Picked up a needless yellow card, too.

19/22 Marcus Rashford – 5 out of 10 On his first competitive international start, a display that suggested he remains only an impact player for now. Did not take to his role on the right flank.

20/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 Totally failed to get going, looking tired and cumbersome at times. England's best player on his day, but that was not today.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 England’s best attacking outlet and particularly came the fore after half-time, once he began to find more space in Scotland’s half.

22/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 Missing his usual composure in front of goal but found it when it mattered. A simple finish but one he needed to make.

Indeed, since the Iceland debacle last summer, only the late and narrow victory in Slovakia, over an opponent that had frustrated England three months earlier, can really be classed as a creditable result. That, of course, was Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge.

In Paris, Southgate has the opportunity to apply a gloss to his first eight months in charge. A victory would be his first over superior opposition, with Didier Deschamps’ France squad possessing the kind of strength in depth that England cannot yet rely upon.

Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Kevin Gameiro are just four high-profile names to be available but not included in Les Bleus’ current 26-man contingent. A year from now, their World Cup squad is likely to boast the two most expensive footballers of all time in Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann will be preparing to leave Atletico Madrid and surpass both.

Such quality has not gone unnoticed by the England squad. “They've got great players all the way through their squad,” noted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the scorer of England’s first goal at Hampden on Saturday. “If you look at their team and the depth of the French team, they're not short for players in any position. So they're definitely one of the best teams in the world and that's exciting to go and play against.”

The good news for Southgate and Oxlade-Chamberlain is that next summer, Deschamps will only be able to select 23 “great players”. France may well enter next year’s tournament as one of the favourites, but with effective squad management and a coherent system, England can match them and beat them. Friendlies, like Tuesday night's, are a chance to find that winning formula.

Southgate confirmed his first experiment of the night will see Burnley’s Tom Heaton start in goal and replace Joe Hart, who was criticised for his part in Leigh Griffiths’ two late free-kick goals on Saturday. Heaton himself will be replaced at half-time by Jack Butland, who will make his first international appearance since fracturing his ankle in the 3-2 win over Germany in the March of last year.

Southgate will give the armband to Kane again ( Getty )

“We've got to maintain the squad environment that people feel involved,” Southgate explained. “That goalkeeping situation, we need to give players an opportunity, game time. I think in the past one or two goalkeepers have sort of given up international football because they've not had that chance, so I'm conscious of keeping people involved.”

According to Oxlade-Chamberlain, this attempt at inclusiveness is working: “You heard him [Southgate] say there 'we need a clear identity on the way we want to go forward' and, for me and all the squads that I've been in - this has been the one where we've really tried to focus on that and tried to get a real clear understanding of how we want to play and how we want to behave between each other on and off the pitch and really get that togetherness.”

Harry Kane will wear the captain’s armband again too, with the back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner looking likely to be handed the role on a permanent basis at the age of just 23. This willingness to break with the old from Southgate and his thoughtful use of the squad are promising signs. Both tally with the impressive way he has spoken about the job since taking the reins in October, but the honeymoon period is nearing its end now. A first win against one of international football’s top teams is on offer at the Stade de France and it would be welcome.