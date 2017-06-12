Tom Heaton will start in goal when England play France in Paris on Tuesday, with first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart playing no part in the international friendly.

Heaton, who enjoyed an impressive season for Burnley, will be replaced by Stoke City's Jack Butland at half-time.

Southgate told a press conference on Monday: "I said on Saturday it was never my intention to play Joe in this game. Tom Heaton will start the game and Jack Butland will play the second half."

Hart came under criticism for both goals as he conceded two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks in quick succession towards the end of the game against Scotland before Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser, but the Manchester City keeper, who spent last season on loan with Torino in Serie A, has not been dropped because of his form.

Southgate insisted he had always intended to share game time between Heaton and Butland against France, adding: "(That's) for different reasons. Tom's had an outstanding season.

"We've got to maintain the squad environment that people feel involved. That goalkeeping situation, we need to give players an opportunity, game time.

"I think in the past one or two goalkeepers have sort of given up international football because they've not had that chance, so I'm conscious of keeping people involved."

Butland has been sidelined since he fractured his ankle while on England duty in 2015, forcing him to miss Euro 2016 and most of the domestic campaigns since, although he did return towards the end of the Premier League season.

Southgate said: "Jack is coming back from a long lay-off, was the number two before that but hasn't had the amount of game time perhaps up to now, but we think he can challenge for the number one slot moving forward."

Kane will wear the captain's armband once again when England play France in Paris on Tuesday.

More to follow...