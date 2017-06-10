Gabriel Jesus has reportedly been removed from the Brazil squad after tests revealed he suffered a fractured eye socket in a clash with Manchester City team-mate Nicolas Otamendi.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off during his national side’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Melbourne on Friday after he was struck by Otamendi’s elbow in an accidental collision.

Jesus was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure following the blow and Edu, Brazil’s team coordinator, claimed that any injury was not serious.

“I spoke to the doctor, he said [Jesus] is OK,” Edu told the Associated Press. “He already did the exam to see if [Jesus’ jaw] is broken or not but nothing has happened.”

However, according to Globo Esporte, further tests on Saturday revealed a fracture to Jesus’ left eye socket which will keep him out of Tuesday’s friendly with Australia.

Jesus tweeted a message of reassurance to his Twitter followers on Saturday, reading simply: “I am fine.”

Estou bem 🙏 — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) June 10, 2017

Diego Souza is expected to replace Jesus in Brazil’s starting line-up for the meeting with Australia. Tite, the Brazil head coach, is not expected to call a replacement player up to his squad.