Gareth Southgate believes his history of working with members of England’s senior squad will help bring stability to a national team racked by controversy.

Southgate, who has managed the England Under-21s side since 2013, will take charge of the senior team’s next four matches following the termination of manager Sam Allardyce’s contract on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old coach has worked with the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Eric Dier during his time with the Under-21s and believes his experience within the set-up will provide a sense of continuity.

“It’s obviously been a difficult situation for The FA but it was important that there was some stability and continuity for everybody,” Southgate said.

“So, from my point of view, it was important to step forward and give us the best possible chance to win these games.

“The fact that I know so many of the support team and the players already is really important, given the time that we have to prepare for these matches.

“With my experience with the U21s in international football, and having worked with so many of the players who have moved up to the seniors as well, then I think we are in a good position to prepare for these games.”

Southgate, who will be in the dugout for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia, was said to have no interest in taking the job on a permanent basis following Roy Hodgson’s departure earlier this year.

England manager contenders







6 show all England manager contenders









1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

The former England international has now, however, insisted that he is ready to take on the mantle and steer the national side through the choppy waters.

“I’m a passionate Englishman and I think people know where I stood on the long-term role in the summer. The interim role was never discussed at that stage because The FA were always confident that they could get somebody permanent.

“It’s a difficult circumstance for me, because we’ve lost two senior coaches in the last few months who have both been very good to me, so that complicates my feelings. I certainly wish them both all the best for the future.

“I was very proud to have played more than 50 times for my country and to have worn the armband, so to manage England will be a huge responsibility and a huge honour for me,” he added.

“The focus now has to be on playing football, putting in good performances and getting results, starting with Malta at Wembley.

“These are four big games for us as a country, I’m looking forward to the challenge and I’m confident that we can get good results. We have an excellent group of players and the future is certainly bright for this England team.”