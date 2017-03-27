Gareth Southgate won't try and coax dual nationality players to represent England

England manager Gareth Southgate has declared that he will not attempt to coax dual nationality players to turn out for the country, insisting in what is a shift from his predecessor Sam Allardyce’s position that future internationals must actively want to wear the Three Lions jersey.

Allardyce checked out the availability of Steven Nzonzi, the French-born former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder who is flourishing at Sevilla, and the loss of Wilfried Zaha to Ivory Coast saw the Crystal Palace player score an outstanding individual goal for the African nation at the weekend.

But Southgate’s discussions of England since becoming permanent manager have included several references to players needing to feel pride in the nation and he insisted that he should not have to persuade anyone of the merits of running out for his side, despite the contribution that Celtic’s 20-year-old Moussa Dembele could also make.

England vs Lithuania player ratings







13 show all England vs Lithuania player ratings























1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

“In the end I have to focus on players who are desperate to play for England,” Southgate said. “I’m not aware those sorts of players (Nzonzi and Dembele) are wanting to play for England or not really.

“For me it’s different to a club. If you feel that internal 100 per cent passion for playing for England, then I’m not sure it’s for me to sell that to you. It should be your desire to do it. Although I’m always willing to sit down with players, it should be them coming to us.

“I don’t think it’s the same as a club where you’re trying to sell the benefits of the club and you’re competing against (other clubs). I get that we are competing against other countries and players want to feel valued at all times. But the inherent desire of wanting to play for your country is the most important thing if you want to be successful.

“I didn't get capped until I was 25 and I had no interest in playing for anyone else. I’m English and proud to be English and I think part of your identity as a national team has to be pride in the shirt. So for me the commitment has to come from the player.”

Southgate made an attempt to discuss Zaha’s England future one of his first tasks on being appointed permanent manager, visiting him in Crystal Palace’s team hotel before the team’s match at Hull City in mid-December.

Zaha and Henderson had a falling out in the under-21s ( Getty )

It is understood the picture may have been complicated by the fact that Zaha and Jordan Henderson had a falling out while with England’s under-21s and Zaha felt that Southgate took the Liverpool player's side in the argument. Zaha is understood to have felt that his face did not fit in the England set-up.

Southgate said he was not surprised that their talk still left Zaha concluding that his future lay with the Ivorians. “No, because I think the Ivory Coast had been talking to him and his family for a long period of time and obviously it had been a couple of years that he had been out of the England fold. We hoped to have him as an option for us but there’s nothing we could do about it.

“I saw him at Burnley when he was okay in the first half and very good in the second. But I didn't really appreciate there was this disappearing egg timer on going to the Ivory Coast. I didn’t want to pick him just because there was a chance that [he] might [play for Ivory Coast.] happen. But first opportunity I had as permanent manager I did go and speak to him.”