Germany dash England's hopes of lifting the SheBelieves Cup

England Women lost 1-0 against Germany in Washington, ending their hopes of lifting the SheBelieves Cup.

After a late defeat to France in their opening match of the four-team invitational tournament, Mark Sampson's team recovered to produce a memorable victory over world champions the United States in New Jersey on Saturday.

However, there was to be no repeat at the RFK Stadium, where a goal just before half-time from Wolfsburg forward Anja Mittag gave the Germans their first win at the event.

Germany, the Olympic champions, went close early on when a fierce shot from Lina Magull struck the crossbar.

England - who are fifth in the FIFA rankings and reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Canada - created an opening on 35 minutes when the ball broke to Toni Duggan in the area.

Although the Manchester City forward cut inside, she could only fire a shot straight at German goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

At the other end, Alexandra Popp headed just wide of the far post after a deep free-kick was launched into the England area.

Germany went ahead a minute before the break with a fine passing move down the left involving Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Dabritz.

Mittag's perfectly-timed run saw her latch on to a first-time ball from Magull into the England box and the Wolfsburg forward drilled past Siobhan Chamberlain.

England started the second half well, with Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs cutting into the right side of the Germany area and drilling a shot across the face of goal and wide of the far post.

With 18 minutes left, England had a great chance to equalise.

Chelsea forward Karen Carney sent over a curling free-kick from the right and Birmingham forward Ellen White, the match-winner against the US, climbed highest, but could only send a downward header wide from six yards.

Defender Demi Stokes tried her luck from distance, but her looping shot fell straight into the hands of Schult.

In stoppage time, White's deflected pass into the Germany area fell into the path of Jill Scott, but as the ball bobbled up she fired just over.

The Lionesses' preparations for Euro 2017 will continue with home friendlies against Italy and Austria in April.