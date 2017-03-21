England jet off for Germany without Phil Jones as injured defender returns to Manchester United

England jetted off to Germany without Phil Jones after the Manchester United defender suffered an injury in training.

The 25-year-old picked up an unspecified knock and has returned to United while the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad headed off for Dortmund.

Southgate has no new injury worries ahead of the friendly at the Westfalenstadion with Raheem Sterling’s absence from training entirely planned as he follows his oown personal recovery plan following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

England train at Burton (AFP)

The winger was the only player absent, with City teammate John Stones and Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne taking part at Burton and the uncapped James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond also involved.

The returning Jermain Defoe, who has not played for England since 2013, and West Brom's Jake Livermore, looking for his first cap since 2012, also featured.

Southgate's men took part in a light warm-up before a session of keep-ball at St George's Park as they look to beat Germany for the second time in a year in Wednesday's friendly.

They won 3-2 in Berlin last March thanks to Eric Dier's last-minute winner.

England return to the UK later this week to face Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday at Wembley.