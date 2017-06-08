  1. Sport
Harry Kane determined to emulate the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by winning the Ballon d'Or

Kane believes he can one day challenge for the greatest accolades in the game, although admits he must add more top-level goals to his game if he is going to compete with the best

Kane does not believe he deserves to be called world class — yet Getty

Harry Kane is aiming to win the Ballon d’Or, but claimed he cannot quite be classed as “world class” yet, and wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Gareth Bale by adding even more top-level goals to his game - particularly in international tournaments for England.

The 23-year-old is currently one of the most coveted strikers in the world, but - unlike many of his status - does not feel he has to move to make such leaps, and feels he can win the Ballon D’Or while still at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane won the Premier League golden boot last season by scoring 29 goals in 30 games of Spurs’ impressive title challenge, and has his eyes on the next step.

“For sure, who wouldn’t want to win that big gold trophy?” Kane said of the Ballon D’Or.

“It’s definitely something I aspire to do. You have to win the big tournaments, for club and country. Ronaldo won the Euro and the Champions League and that’s part of the reason why most of the time he wins it. Messi’s a similar situation.

“To do that, it isn’t just individual. It’s part of a team thing as well, winning team trophies. That’s hopefully what we can do at Tottenham. And for sure I’d love to win that trophy one day.

Kane has twice won the Golden Boot and has the Ballon d'Or in his sights (Getty)

“You see [Ronaldo] do that game in, game out, in the finals, in the semi-finals. That’s what I aspire to be. Ronaldo’s a great role model, a fantastic player. That’s hopefully something I can achieve one day.”

“The aim is to do it for Tottenham. That’s my aim and the club and the manager’s aim. That’s got to be our focus. We can’t be going into the Champions League next year not expecting to try and win it. That’s got to be our mindset and that is our mindset.”

“That’s what I want to be. I want to be classed in that [world-class] bracket, but I know I’m not there yet. Part of it is proving it on the international stage. At club level I’ve had a good few seasons. It’s now about taking that next step, international football in the big games, in the big moments.

Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot

Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot

  • 1/30 Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot

    Superb end of the season displays against Leicester and Hull saw Harry Kane overtake Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Here, we look back through his 29-goal haul.

    Getty

“I’m working harder than ever to try and achieve that. I’m 23 now. Hopefully I’ve got a few more years left and I can learn and get better and really push forward.

“Growing up, I’ve always had to prove people wrong to get where I am now. International’s no different. I’ve always said, to be a world-class striker you have to do it at club and international level. Five in 17 isn’t the worst record in the world.

“But I love to score and affect the game, so hopefully I can boost it up over the next three, four, five six years, carry it on for the rest of my international career and be classed as one of those top, top players.”

Kane is hoping to emulate the likes of Messi and Ronaldo (Getty)

Kane does feel he is on the cusp of the next level, however.

“I think so. My goals for my club prove that. I’m always looking to improve. I’m never someone that will rest on what I’ve achieved. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working hard. I’m at a great club. We’ve got a great team here with England that I’m really excited about playing for. It’s just about keeping doing what I’m doing, keep working hard and use the bad and the good moments as experience.”

“You always get judged on the big games and the big moments. You see the world’s best do it every time they seem to get those occasions. First and foremost, we’ve got to get there as a team. But as a player, you want to prove to the world you’re as good as anyone else. I’m no different. I want to prove to everyone here and everyone across the world that I’m one of the best strikers out there.”

Kane has scored 5 goals in 17 appearances for his nation (Getty)

“You can only look at players like that and try to use that to your advantage. Gareth’s won three Champions Leagues in the last four years and done great for Wales as well. This is all stuff that I want to do.

“It’s a shame that I’ve been injured for England basically since the Euros. I’ve been itching to get back out and play. This is my chance now and hopefully I can stay injury-free, touch wood, and see what happens.”

“Football is such a big part of England and the fans. We feel like maybe we’ve lost our identity over the years. It’s about finding that and finding that kind of style. We’ve got a lot of fantastic players, a lot of players with great ability and a lot of flair. If we can find our identity as team, it will help the fans to connect with us and going into tournaments, that’d be fantastic.”

