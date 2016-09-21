Iceland will not appear in Fifa 17 after a disagreement between the creators of the game EA Sports and the country’s football association.

Many expected the Euro 2016 quarter finalists to be included in the game after their heroics in qualifying second from their group before knocking out England, but there will be no Icelandic clap echoing around the virtual stadia on the game.

The Icelandic football association KSI said EA’s offer of $15,000 (£11,500) for the right to use the country’s trademarks and image rights in the game was below their expectations.

KSI rejected the amount and made a counter offer to the company which was not accepted by EA.

“They are the ones buying these rights and they almost want it for free,” said KSI president Geir Thorsteinsson.

“The performance at the Euros show that we are quite a good team and many would like to play with our team.

“It’s sad for the players – but the criticism should be towards EA Sports.

Premier League top 20 players on FIFA 17







20 show all Premier League top 20 players on FIFA 17





































1/20 20. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) FIFA 17 Rating - 85 Getty Images

2/20 19. Willian (Chelsea) FIFA 17 Rating - 85 Getty Images

3/20 18. Diego Costa (Chelsea) FIFA 17 Rating - 85 Getty Images

4/20 17. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) FIFA 17 Rating - 85 Getty Images

5/20 16. Dimitri Payet (West Ham) FIFA 17 Rating - 86 Getty Images

6/20 15. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) FIFA 17 Rating - 86 AFP/Getty Images

7/20 14. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) FIFA 17 Rating - 86 Getty Images

8/20 13. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) FIFA 17 Rating - 86 Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/20 12. David Silva (Manchester City) FIFA 17 Rating - 87 Getty Images

10/20 11. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) FIFA 17 Rating - 87 Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/20 10. Hugo Lloris – (Tottenham) FIFA 17 Rating - 88 Getty Images

12/20 9. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) FIFA 17 Rating - 88 Getty Images

13/20 8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City ) FIFA 17 Rating - 88 Getty Images

14/20 7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) FIFA 17 Rating - 88 Getty Images

15/20 6. Petr Cech (Arsenal) FIFA 17 Rating - 88 Getty Images

16/20 5. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) FIFA 17 Rating - 89 AFP/Getty Images

17/20 4. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) FIFA 17 Rating - 89 AFP/Getty Images

18/20 3. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) FIFA 17 Rating - 89 Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/20 2. David De Gea (Manchester United) FIFA 17 Rating - 90 Getty Images

20/20 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) FIFA 17 Rating - 90 AFP/Getty Images

“I really feel if we are giving away rights, or offering rights, it has to be proper negotiations and fair fees.

“I didn’t feel that this was done in a fair and open manner.”

Despite ranking 27th in the world, Iceland have never appeared on an edition of the game.

A total of 47 men’s international sides will appear on the game, with India the lowest ranked side, currently 147th in the world.