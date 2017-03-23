Wales will be determined to beat the Republic of Ireland, Group D's leaders, as they try to give their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup a much-needed boost.

Chris Coleman will welcome Gareth Bale back into the set-up following his return from ankle surgery. The Real Madrid forward has four goals in qualifying already and is now only two away from Ian Rush’s 28-goal record for Wales.

Martin O’Neill, meanwhile, won’t want to witness his side lose their winning record and give hope to Serbia, who are placed in second on eight points. Ireland's last defeat came in the European Championships against France, when O'Neill's side made it difficult for the finalists.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday 24 March.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

It’s a big game for…

Aaron Ramsey: The Arsenal player has come into some tough times at club level, with the defeat to West Bromwich fresh in the memory.

Ramsey will be hoping a spell with his national team can help him play his way back into form.

Best stat

5: Out of 13 games between the two teams, both have won five games each and drawn three.

Remember when…



The last time the two teams face each other at the Aviva Stadium was the late Gary Speed’s first game in charge of Wales.

Darren Gibson opened the scoring with a strike from 25 yards out, his first for Ireland.

Player to watch…

James McClean: The West Bromwich Albion winger has scored three goals in the four qualifying games so far.

McClean is an influential player for his national team and showed his qualities in the Ba 3-1 win over Arsenal at the weekend when he assisted Craig Dawson.

Past three meetings…

Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 0

International friendly, August 2013

Republic of Ireland 3 (Gibson, Duff, Fahey) Wales 0

Nations Cup, February 2011

Wales 2 (Koumas 2) Republic of Ireland 2 (Keane, Doyle)

European Championship qualifying, November 2007

Form guide…

Republic of Ireland: LWDWWW

Wales: WLWDDD

Odds…

Provided by 888 Sports

Republic of Ireland to win: 13/10

Wales to win: 49/20

Draw: 41/20