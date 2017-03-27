  1. Sport
Friendly match between Ivory Coast and Senegal forced off as supporters invade the pitch and chase players

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored for Senegal before spectators invaded the pitch and forced the game to be abandoned with Lamine Gassama appearing to be rugby tackled

Crowd trouble at Ivory Coast vs Senegal

  • 1/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    The friendly international had to be called off when fans invaded the pitch.

    Getty

  • 2/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    A fan runs from several stewards.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    Several supporters made their way onto the pitch and began confronting players.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    Fans got onto the pitch and began chasing players.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    Trouble flared in the stands of the Charlety Stadium.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    There was unrest in the stands before the pitch was invaded.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    Stewards struggled to maintain control as the trouble spread.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    Spectators could be spotted jumping over railings before making their way onto the pitch.

    Getty Images

  • 9/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    The players ran off the pitch down the tunnel and the game was abandoned.

    Getty Images

  • 10/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    By the end of the match stewards were powerless to prevent people pouring onto the pitch.

    Getty Images

  • 11/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    The crowd trouble was surprising given the game's low-key nature.

    Getty Images

  • 12/12 Ivory Coast vs Senegal abandoned

    And before the trouble there had been a jubilant atmosphere at the 20,000 seater stadium.

    Getty Images

A friendly international between Senegal and the Ivory Coast at the Charlety Stadium in Paris had to abandoned on Monday night, when a group of fans invaded the pitch.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane gave Senegal the lead from the penalty spot in the second-half, with Cyriac Gohi Bi levelling the scores just two minutes later.

Both sides began to press for the winner late on, but with 88 minutes on the clock the match had to be abandoned because of crowd trouble.

crowd-6.jpg
The players were forced to run away from several pitch invaders (Getty)

Several supporters began to cause trouble in the stands before some jumped the advertising hoardings and made their way onto the pitch.

Stewards struggled to cope with so many fans jumping onto the pitch, with one Senegal player – the unfortunate Lamine Gassama – appearing to be rugby tackled by one unruly invader.

crowd-3.jpg
The match was played at the Charlety Stadium in Paris (Getty)

The players immediately ran off down the tunnel leaving the referee, Frenchman Tony Chapron, no choice but to abandon the match. The match was officially abandoned in the 88th minute.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and Everton's Idriss Gueye all played in the match.

Watch footballer score bicycle kick and then propose to girlfriend

 

There was also trouble in the other friendly on Monday night involving two African nations.

Nigeria’s friendly against Burkina Faso, due to take place in Barnet on Monday, has been called off after seven Burkina Faso players failed to gain visas to enter the United Kingdom.

The Nigeria Football Federation claimed that the cancellation was due to the Etalons failing to gain entry to the UK and said that they were “extremely disappointed” by the failure to fulfil the fixture.

