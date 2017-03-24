Joe Hart will captain England on Sunday and will win his 70th cap doing so, but the goalkeeper remains in the dark about his long-term club future.

Hart turns 30 next month and should be at the peak of his goalkeeping powers. He took the brave decision last summer to go to Torino on loan this season and he is loving life in Italy, learning a new culture and style of football. Playing for England is immensely important to him and he is now, with Wayne Rooney out of the picture, England’s most experienced player.

But Hart still has two years left after this one on his Manchester City contract and the chances of him playing there again are slim, at least while Pep Guardiola remains in charge. That means Hart will have to find a new club this summer and he admitted on Friday afternoon that he still does not know yet where he will be playing.

Germany 1 England 0 player ratings







22 show all Germany 1 England 0 player ratings









































1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

“I am not getting too wrapped up in that for the moment,” Hart said. “I am lucky enough to have people working for me on the business side of thing. My job is to try to be the best I can. Wherever I go for the start of next season I want to be at my peak, coming off the back of a good season.”

Hart wants to finish this season well for Torino then do well for England in June but he knows the hard negotiation comes after. “After that,” he said, “something has to give.”

When asked whether he would rather be back in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season, ahead of the 2018 World Cup, Hart said he did not yet have the luxury of choosing between attractive offers.

“It’s tough,” Hart said, when asked where he would like to play. “Because I cannot answer that question as if I have a host of things to choose from. I don’t. I don’t know what’s happening at the moment. I want to play to the best level I can play, that is pretty much where my head is at. At the moment I am playing in Italy for Torino and doing my best for England. That is as far as I can afford to look at the moment.”

On England duty, Hart is now the senior player which is why he will be wearing the armband on Sunday afternoon. His good friend Rooney is not in this England squad, having slipped out of the Manchester United first team. Hart reflected on how the England squad carried on without Rooney, but he sounded as if he could be discussing his own absence from Manchester City.

“You just meet up with the squad and whoever is fit and available you meet up with,” Hart said. “[Rooney] is a huge presence, but football has got this way of happening. You would probably say the same if I wasn’t in the squad. But if I wasn’t here I don’t think it would make much of a difference. We just keep going.”

Plenty has happened to Hart over the last year or so, as he had a very difficult Euro 2016 before losing his place at Manchester City. It has given him a real sense of perspective and maturity and he spoke about how he has learned not to get too up or down based on his own good or bad games.

“If I had ridden the waves of the media or what people’s opinions were, I would be a wreck,” Hart said. “You are up, you are down. You are up, you are down. I have grown into the role. In the position I am in, goalkeeper, even at Sunday League level if you let your performance at the weekend dictate your whole week and your whole life, you are going to have problems. One day you are going to be far too overconfident and the next you are not going to want to make eye contact with anyone.”