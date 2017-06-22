Luis Suarez wiped tears from his face as Nacional, his boyhood club in Uruguay, unveiled a training pitch in his name.

The Barcelona forward said he was overcome with "emotion and joy" as Nacional president Jose Luis Rodriguez opened the Luis Alberto Suarez pitch at the club's Los Céspedes complex in the Montevideo suburbs.

"I am privileged to have a pitch with my name," Suarez, who was flanked by his wife and two children, said.

"I wanted to come here to let my children see this beautiful moment, let them see where their father came from, where everything started.

"Many thanks to Nacional and all of Uruguay."

Suarez joined Nacional as a teenager, making a few dozen appearances for the senior team before being poached by Eredivisie side Groningen.

He then went on to play for Ajax, Liverpool and current club Barcelona as well as earning 91 caps for his country.

Nacional is the most successful club in Uruguay, having won 46 domestic titles and three Copa Libertadores.

The club produced several members of Uruguay's World Cup winning squads in 1930 and 1950, but Suarez is one of the most storied players in their recent history.

The 30-year-old had some words of advice for the youngsters coming through the ranks now.

"Although they are going to go through very difficult moments at 13 years, 14, 15, 18 - in fact at any age - the boys must enjoy themselves," Suarez added.

"And never give up.

Suarez opened the new training pitch alongside Nacional president Jose Luis Rodriguez (AFP/ Getty Images)

"Because of each one's own pride, they cannot give up.

"I say it because I've been through a lot and here in Nacional I've always been treated spectacularly.

"I am privileged to have a pitch in my name and I am totally grateful to Nacional."