An Argentine football fan who was thrown from a stand by an angry crowd who thought he was a rival supporter has died from his head injuries.

Emanuel Balbo was set upon by supporters of his own Belgrano team as they played Talleres in the northern city of Cordoba.

The 22-year-old's father said he had gotten into an argument with a man he claimed was responsible for the death of his brother, who died in a car accident in 2012.

The man, along with his friends, then started assaulting his son, he told Argentinean station Cadena 3.

Witnesses said the man shouted that Balbo was a rival Talleres fan in disguise.

The crowd then attacked Balbo, who ran down the steps before being pushed over the stand.

The Argentine Football Association "expressed great sadness" over the death and called on those responsible for the "inconceivable assault" to be brought to justice.

#Córdoba Raúl Balbo, padre de Emanuel: "La situación de mi hijo es crítica" pic.twitter.com/z4Oa2FdF9A — Sportia (@Sportia) April 17, 2017

He was in hospital for two days with severe head injuries, before doctors pronounced him brain dead.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack, and public prosecutor Liliana Sanchez insists the suspects be charged with aggravated homicide.