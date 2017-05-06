Marcus Rashford will have the final say on whether he goes to the European Under-21 Championships this summer, but England are resigned to being without the Manchester United striker.

Jose Mourinho has been adamant his teenage forward will not go to Poland two weeks at the end of June and would rather Rashford rest than go and join Aidy Boothroyd’s squad.

The Football Association expect Rashford to appease his manager’s wishes, according to The Times, even though the 19-year-old is understood to be happy to take part in order to gain greater experience of tournament football.

Boothroyd, along with England manager Gareth Southgate, plan to meet with Mourinho to resolve the issue ahead of the June 6 deadline to for teams to name their squads.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season-ending knee injury has thrust Rashford back into the role of leading the line ahead of the likes of Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial and for that reason the FA understand his circumstances have changed and a rest would do him good.

Rashford is set to instead be named in Southgate’s senior England squad for the World Cup qualifier with Scotland on June 10.