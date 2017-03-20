Marcus Rashford has revealed that Wayne Rooney stood up in the dressing room and delivered a rallying cry after England’s humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

Rooney opened the scoring against Iceland in the Round of 16 match, before quick-fire goals from Ragnar Sigurðsson and Kolbeinn Sigþórsson saw England crash out, a result that led to Roy Hodgson resigning from his post the next morning.

And Rashford – who replaced Rooney in the 86th minute of the match – has said that Rooney urged England’s crestfallen players to “fight for the future” immediately after the now infamous defeat.

Gareth Southgate named England manager: Watch his time as boss so far

“When we were knocked out by Iceland at the Euros, it was a massive disappointment,” Rashford posted on his Instagram page alongside a picture of England’s brand new away kit, which will be worn for the first-time this week.

“We were all sitting around in the dressing room after the match, not sure what to think. But then Wayne gets up. And he says one thing. ‘Keep your head up. We’ve got a lot to fight for in the future. Look forward’.

“But he says it to each individual person. One by one, he goes up to us and looks us in the eye. So that’s where we are now. Our heads are up and we’re fighting for the future.”

Rashford came on as a sub against Iceland ( Getty )

The 19-year-old has also spoken about his relationship with Rooney at club level, saying that although Rooney favours a relaxed style of captaincy, he still finds the time to regularly deliver motivational pep-talks.

“[Rooney] speaks to me a lot about the game - the positions he's been in, the situations he's had to deal with,” added Rashford in The Players’ Tribune.

“I first met Wayne after my debut for United. He was injured at the time, but he came into the changing room after the game, walked straight up to me and said congratulations.

“It may seem like a small thing, but it wasn't. It meant a lot to me. And honestly, that's how it's been with Wayne. He's just a really relaxed guy.”

The teenager is a fan of Rooney's relaxed style of captaincy ( Getty )

Rashford shared his experiences of playing at Euro 2016 alongside a photo of the new – blue – England away kit, which will be worn for the friendly against Germany at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday.

The kit, which is ‘midnight’ navy blue in colour, marks the first time England have had an away kit that isn’t red since the 2012/13 season.

A statement on the FA's website www.thefa.com read: "The strip, which was revealed today, will be available to purchase from Wednesday morning ahead of the Three Lions’ game in Dortmund later that day.

"The all-navy strip, featuring a new light blue crest set against metallic silver, can be ordered via EnglandStore.com."