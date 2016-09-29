Arsenal are braced for a fight to keep manager Arsene Wenger after the Football Association cut Sam Allardyce adrift for his role in a newspaper sting operation.

Allardyce left his “dream job” after just 67 days in charge of England amid allegations that the former Sunderland manager offered ways to “get around” strict FA regulations on third party ownership for a six-figure payment from a fictitious Far East consultancy firm.

Wenger, in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, refused to deny the suggestion he would be interested in the post following Arsenal’s win against Basel in the Champions League, saying: “The English game is always full of surprises.”

It was reported during the summer that the FA had highlighted the Frenchman as a long-term target with plans drawn up to hire Gareth Southgate, currently the caretaker manager, as Roy Hodgson’s successor before making a move for Wenger next summer.

But Allardyce’s availability and willingness to take a lower payment package than his predecessor eventually won out while Wenger informed the FA that he would be unwilling to break his contract with the north London side.

The 66-year-old is yet to agree another contract extension at Arsenal and the Evening Standard report that fears are beginning to grow amid the club’s hierarchy that their manager may be tempted by any offered made to him by the FA.

1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

Southgate’s appointment as cover is considered a mere stopgap until a more experienced option presents itself.

The FA are also fully aware that, following the friendly against Spain on 15 November, England won’t play for four months – making the option of waiting until Wenger’s contract elapses more attractive.