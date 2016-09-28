  1. Sport
Next England manager: Contenders to replace Sam Allardyce, including Gareth Southgate, Eddie Howe and Gary Neville

Southgate, Bruce, Howe and Pardew all feature prominently in the early odds lists

England manager contenders

  • 1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4

    Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment.

  • 2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1

    The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work.

  • 3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1

    A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said.

  • 4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1

    Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories.

  • 5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1

    The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup.

  • 6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1

    Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor.

The men who decided England manager Sam Allardyce had to go made the painful decision in an effort to preserve the Football Association's integrity as "guardians of the game".

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn met with Allardyce at Wembley on Tuesday and left the 61-year-old in no doubt he had reached the end of a short road with the national side.

Allardyce ultimately agreed to terminate his contract, having been left in an untenable position by a Daily Telegraph sting operation that captured him negotiating lucrative speaking engagements in the Far East as well as making indiscreet and damaging remarks about a range of issues including third-party ownership.

Sadness, as the fleeting hopes Allardyce carried are extinguished

Among the names linked with replacing Allardyce at Wembley, caretaker manager Gareth Southgate and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe feature prominently.

Former Hull City manager Steve Bruce, too, is in contention while German coach Jurgen Klinsmann is again linked with the vacant post.

Glenn, who led the three-man panel that nominated Allardyce in the summer, told FATV: "It has been a really painful decision because obviously we've only just hired Sam.

"We've concluded - and Sam's agreed - that his behaviour has been inappropriate and, frankly, not what is expected of an England manager.

"Sam, we think, is a great fit for England manager and we think could have been extremely successful.

"But the FA's more than just running the England men's team. We have to stand up for the right behaviours across the whole game. We're the guardians of the game, we set the rules.

"We have to be seen to apply those rules consistently and evenly, whether you're the England manager or someone low down in the organisation."

