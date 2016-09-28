The men who decided England manager Sam Allardyce had to go made the painful decision in an effort to preserve the Football Association's integrity as "guardians of the game".

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn met with Allardyce at Wembley on Tuesday and left the 61-year-old in no doubt he had reached the end of a short road with the national side.

Allardyce ultimately agreed to terminate his contract, having been left in an untenable position by a Daily Telegraph sting operation that captured him negotiating lucrative speaking engagements in the Far East as well as making indiscreet and damaging remarks about a range of issues including third-party ownership.

Among the names linked with replacing Allardyce at Wembley, caretaker manager Gareth Southgate and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe feature prominently.

Former Hull City manager Steve Bruce, too, is in contention while German coach Jurgen Klinsmann is again linked with the vacant post.

Glenn, who led the three-man panel that nominated Allardyce in the summer, told FATV: "It has been a really painful decision because obviously we've only just hired Sam.

"We've concluded - and Sam's agreed - that his behaviour has been inappropriate and, frankly, not what is expected of an England manager.

"Sam, we think, is a great fit for England manager and we think could have been extremely successful.

"But the FA's more than just running the England men's team. We have to stand up for the right behaviours across the whole game. We're the guardians of the game, we set the rules.

"We have to be seen to apply those rules consistently and evenly, whether you're the England manager or someone low down in the organisation."

Who should replace Allardyce as England manager? View our gallery of the leading contenders, featuring odds from 888bet, then let us know your pick in the comments section below.