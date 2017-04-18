Former Tottenham star Paulinho has denied speculation linking him to a move away from the Chinese Super League after finding himself back in the spotlight on and off the pitch.

The 28-year-old, who joined Guangzhou Evergrande from the Premier League side in June 2015, signed an extension to his initial contract in January.

But after scoring a hat-trick in Brazil's 4-1 win over Uruguay in World Cup qualifying last month, there had been talk he could leave Evergrande which only increased following a bizarre incident earlier this month.

The midfielder came under fire for posing with a porn star as part of a promotional campaign for a betting company.

But having cut ties with said betting company he has now reaffirmed his commitment to the CSL.

"These transfer rumours are normal in the football industry," he said. "My agent must have received inquiries from some European clubs.

"But I like where I am and I have been having good time with my team mates and coaches. I'd like to stay here to win more titles with Evergrande."

Paulinho joined the club on a 14 million euro ($14.9 million) transfer fee after a disappointing spell in north London and has impressed since moving to China.

Seleção star #Paulinho is reportedly facing the risk of being deported from China following controversy with Japanese porn star Tsukasa Aoi. pic.twitter.com/Tw4gwpjzXP — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) April 12, 2017

He helped Evergrande win the Asian Champions League title at the end of his first season while also picking up two Chinese Super League winners medals and Guangzhou also moved to end the speculation over his future.

"Hereby we officially announce that Guangzhou Evergrande has never received an offer for Paulinho," the club said in a statement.

"Paulinho has signed a contract extension with Guangzhou Evergrande in January 2017 and he is a key player in the club's long-term plan."

Reuters