Marco Asensio is well on his way to becoming Spain and Real Madrid’s crowning jewel

First, it was one. Then two. A third curled around the back of the net, cushioned by its tautness. All three finishes punched emphatically into the back of Igor Aleksovski’s net on a cold summer evening in Gdynia.

The Macedonian goalkeeper could have done better with Saúl Ñíguez’s opener, but Marco Asensio gave his opponent precisely no chance as La Rojita kicked off their Under-21 European Championship campaign. The young forward arrived in Poland with the world at his feet, and leaves Spain’s first group game feeling on top of it.

Marco Asensio’s hat trick only confirmed what was already known, or at least presumed. He is ready, in no uncertain terms, to be a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid short-term plans. Their second string was a key competent of a double-winning season, but his performances continue to do his talking for him. He has rapidly outgrown every playground into which he has been placed.

Marco Asensio scored in the Champions League final for Real ( Getty )

Macedonia fell victim to an impressive, composed and complete performance, from a youngster that oozes confidence. Whether it be in LaLiga, the Champions League or playing for his country at youth or senior level, the occasion doesn’t faze him. In fact, he revels in it. At the age of 21, Marco Asensio has already shown that not only is he ready for the biggest stage, he feels comfortable hogging it front and centre.

The three goals, as they were perhaps quietly expected, were not the most striking theme of the night. It was the manner in which he carried himself, the somehow subtle, yet explosive, change of pace while on the ball. He passed any perceived test with flying colours. A cut above the rest. Untouchable, unchallenged, unmatched.

His domestic and international teammate Isco trod a similar path, after impressing many moons ago with Thiago Alcantara in a Spanish under-21 central midfield partnership. Just as the former Malaga midfielder was a hugely influential figure in the most pivotal of games on Los Blancos’ calendar last season, Marco Asensio can lend another hand towards carrying the torch.

In sport, it is impossible to know a player’s true potential ceiling without first throwing them out of their depth. Marco Asensio has done more than tread water calmly.

At Real Mallorca, it was evident that he would be playing his football at a far higher level than the Spanish second tier, before it became as glaringly obvious during his loan spell with LaLiga side Espanyol that he was more than ready for the first division. His agents always believed him to be capable of making a difference at Real Madrid despite his tender years, and this season their prophecy has been fulfilled - but even they may have not have expected the transition to be so seamless.

Marco Asensio has a bright future ahead of him ( Getty )

There is no slowing down, no sign of his upward trajectory levelling out: just a continued rise and rise. In Gdynia, the biggest cheer pre-match from the smattering of Spanish supporters went up after his name was read aloud over the tannoy. Later in the night, not long left on the clock, with La Rojita already 5-0 to the good down to his sizeable contribution, he also received begrudging applause from the Macedonian contingent as he made his way to Albert Celades’ with his number up. The same will happen for many years, both for club and country.

The price of around €4m paid by Real Madrid for his services back in 2014 is now a paltry sum. A nominal fee. Zinedine Zidane has a treasure trove of Spanish talent at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, paving the way for a sporting dynasty, and Marco Asensio is well on the way to becoming the crowning jewel. In Poland, he can receive a further buff, and perhaps another trophy to add to his growing collection.

Debate has been constant for Real Madrid, even within a season which has bore both domestic and European titles. How do you balance an attack while using Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale? Heading into pre-season preparation, it looks plain and simple: don’t use all three. Marco Asensio is the answer, with this emphatic hat trick just the latest on a very long list of supporting evidence.

Thiago Alcantara was named Golden Player at the under-21 European Championship back in Israel in 2013, with Juan Mata taking the accolade two years prior in Denmark. Isco picked up the European Golden Boy award in 2012.

Marco Asensio is the next in a long line of Spanish talent to take the hopes and expectations of a nation upon his back. What’s more, he is ready to relish the challenge.