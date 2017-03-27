Everton midfielder Ross Barkley appeared to let the frustration of another 90 minutes on the England substitutes' bench get the better of him after he liked a post on Twitter that highlighted his lack of international football.

The 23-year-old has not played a minute of football during his last seven England call-ups, and is yet to feature under recently appointed manager Gareth Southgate despite being named in his squads for the two matches last week against world champions Germany and Lithuania.

Southgate elected against bringing Barkley on despite England being 2-0 up against Lithuania in Sunday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier, and the frustration for Barkley comes in that he was also an unused substitute for the Euro 2016 games against Iceland, Slovakia, Wales and Russia, as well as the warm-up friendly against Portugal.

His last appearance for the Three Lions came in the May 2016 friendly with Australia, and despite forcing his way back into Southgate’s plans due to his impressive form for Everton, he is yet to return to the international fold.

That’s why eyebrows were raised when Barkley was spotted on Twitter liking a post by the @Squawka account that showed just how many minutes he had played for England over his last seven call-ups.

Ross Barkley's last 7 England call ups:



0 mins vs. 🇵🇹

0 mins vs. 🇷🇺

0 mins vs. 🐲

0 mins vs. 🇸🇰

0 mins vs. 🇮🇸

0 mins vs. 🇩🇪

0 mins vs. 🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/EsW1G6a1Up — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 26, 2017

Ross Barkley liked a post on Twitter that highlighted how little international football he's played in the last year ( Getty )

Barkley’s frustrations were compounded by the fact that Southgate only made two substitutions during the win over Lithuania, with Marcus Rashford and goalscorer Jamie Vardy sent on after returning striker Jermain Defoe had put England ahead.

1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

He’s made 22 appearances for England since making his debut in 2013, but will have missed more than a year of international football once his next chance at playing for his country comes around as Southgate’s side do not play again until their World Cup qualifier against Scotland on 10 June.

Instead, he will be able to focus fully on performing for his club, with Everton taking on fierce rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this weekend.