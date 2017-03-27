Ryan Giggs has urged Marcus Rashford to evolve his game if he is to reach the next level with Manchester United and England.

Rashford came off the bench twice during the international break against Germany and then Lithuania and looked lively, especially against the latter as he continually ran at defenders, using his immense pace.

Giggs was assistant manager at United when the 19-year-old burst onto the scene last season and played a big role in the early stages of his development with the senior side.

However, after a prolific debut season, Rashford has struggled this term with only seven goals all season and Giggs believes he needs to mix up his game if he is to turn that stat around.

Speaking as a pundit on ITV following England’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania, Giggs said: “He's a threat, he's a talent. The one thing I would say just at the moment, because he's not scoring, he just needs to mix his game up a little bit.

“More one-twos, more just laying it off, because at the moment he's getting the ball and he's taking players on - it's working - but you can't do that every time.

“Sometimes you've just got to keep the defender guessing. Just control, pass, lay it off and then the next time you run at him.

“It's constantly cat and mouse and keep the defender guessing because he has got everything. He can run in behind, with and without the ball.”