Arsene Wenger has called for Sam Allardyce, the England manager, to be afforded time to “defend himself” after a damaging newspaper sting operation threw his immediate future into doubt.

The former West Ham United and Sunderland manager appeared to advise businessmen claiming to be from the Far East on how to “get around” Football Association regulations on third party ownership while also aiming jibes at predecessor Roy Hodgson.

It has been reported in the aftermath of the revelations, published by the Daily Telegraph on Monday evening, that Allardyce could be set to lose his job after only being appointed as Hodgson’s successor following Euro 2016 this summer.

But Wenger, whose Arsenal side are preparing to face FC Basel in the Champions League tomorrow night, has leapt to the 61-year-old’s defence, insisting he should have the opportunity to explain his actions – which were captured on film.

“You have to let Sam Allardyce defend himself and I just hope he will clear his name,” Wenger said on Tuesday afternoon. “Third party ownership should not be allowed, I have fought against it a long, long time. The club should own 100% of their players.”

Theo Walcott, the Arsenal and England forward, was keen to avoid discussing the situation with Allardyce’s future still very much in doubt. Instead, he moved swiftly on to his upturn in form which helped him score during the 3-0 victory against Chelsea this week.

“It is not even in my mind. I'm all about here,” he said. “I found it difficult towards the end of last season, I didn't get many opportunities. I spoke to many people and woke up something in my system - I am completely different.

Sam Allardyce career in pictures







18 show all Sam Allardyce career in pictures

































1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

“I just want to do better and better, after all the faith people have had in me. Maybe in the past I was thinking about others rather than myself, and I think it's about getting the balance right.

“There are always ups and downs, but it's all about now, and now it is going well.”