Sam Allardyce has claimed “entrapment has won” after being forced to end his 67 day tenure as England manager following a newspaper sting operation.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Sunderland boss was filmed appearing to instruct journalists from the Daily Telegraph, posing as businessmen from the Far East, about how to “get around” strict third party transfer regulations.

The practice was banned by the Football Association in 2008 and by Fifa, the world football governing body, seven years later, outlawing third party ownership to prevent external figures from “owning” the economic rights belonging to individual players.

Speaking to reporters outside his family home in the North West, Allardyce said: “On reflection it was a silly thing to do but I helped out someone I have known for 30 years.

“It was an error in judgement and I paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that. The agreement was done very amicably with the FA and I apologise to those and all concerned in the unfortunate position I've put myself in.

“I have a confidentiality agreement and I can't answer any more questions. I am going to go and reflect on it. I would like to wish Gareth [Southgate, England caretaker manager] and all of the England lads the best.”

Asked if the job would be his last in football, the 61-year-old added: “Who knows. We'll wait and see.”

The Independent has contacted The Telegraph for a response to Allardyce's comments, made on Wednesday morning.

Southgate, the former England defender who managed Middlesbrough between 2006-2009, will lead the national side for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta, at Wembley on 9 October, and away to Slovenia in Ljubljana three days later.

1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

The 46-year-old, currently the England Under-21s coach, is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Allardyce on a full-time basis but has openly admitted that he needs to earn more experience in management before stepping up to the senior position.

Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth manager, and ex-Hull City boss Steve Bruce are also understood to be in contention after being considered for the post upon Roy Hodgson’s departure this summer.

Alan Shearer says England are now a laughing stock

USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew are among other names to have been suggested. Glenn Hoddle, who managed England for three years before the turn of the millennium, is priced as third favourite.