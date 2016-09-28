Sam Allardyce says he is “deeply disappointed” to have been relieved of his duties as England manager, following a newspaper sting operation, after just 67 days in the role.

The 61-year-old held crisis talks with the Football Association after appearing to instruct undercover journalists from the Daily Telegraph posing as businessmen from the Far East about how to “get around” strict third party transfer regulations.

The former Bolton and West Ham manager said: “Further to recent events, The FA and I have mutually agreed to part company. It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

“This afternoon (Tuesday), I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

“Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need The FA's full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“As part of today's meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

“I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”

1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

It has been reported that former Sunderland boss Allardyce remains keen on remaining in management despite the damage done to his reputation following the scandal.

Following the initial accusations on Monday evening, the newspaper has since revealed that Allardyce, who has been investigated for his tax affairs in the past, said that HMRC “fly out tax demands without any real knowledge whether they should or shouldn’t”.

Allardyce wants to work in football again. He is not a quitter. He will never quit football. Football is in his veins — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) September 28, 2016

He told reporters: “The most corrupt business in our country would be what? You’ll be shocked when I tell you this – HMRC. They fly out tax demands without any real knowledge whether they should or shouldn’t.

“They just put ‘em out willy-nilly and if you pay them, people s*** themselves and pay them. Then they go to their accountant and say, and if you’ve got a s*** accountant, the account s**** himself and says, well you must owe them, you had better pay it.”