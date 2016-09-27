Sam Allardyce has described managing England as "a great honour" having mutally agreed to terminate his contract with the Football Association.

The 61-year-old has left his position after he appeared to advise undercover reporters on how to “get around” his employers' rules on third-party ownership.

Allardyce leaves the role just 67 days after his appointment, having taken charge of a solitary game.

Gareth Southgate, the England Under-21s manager, will take charge of the senior team's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain.

Allardyce's statement in full

"Further to recent events, The FA and I have mutually agreed to part company.

"It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

"This afternoon, I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

"Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need The FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

"As part of today’s meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

"I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals."