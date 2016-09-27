  1. Sport
Sam Allardyce: England manager's statement in full following mutual termination of contract

Allardyce leaves the role just 67 days after his appointment, having taken charge of one game

sam-allardyce.jpg
Allardyce was caught out by undercover journalists investigating corruption in football Getty

Sam Allardyce has described managing England as "a great honour" having mutally agreed to terminate his contract with the Football Association.

The 61-year-old has left his position after he appeared to advise undercover reporters on how to “get around” his employers' rules on third-party ownership.

Allardyce leaves the role just 67 days after his appointment, having taken charge of a solitary game.

Gareth Southgate, the England Under-21s manager, will take charge of the senior team's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain.

Allardyce's statement in full

"Further to recent events, The FA and I have mutually agreed to part company.

"It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

"This afternoon, I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

"Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need The FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

"As part of today’s meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

"I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals."

