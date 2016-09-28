Jose Mourinho has said he 'feels sorry' Sam Allardyce, who left his position as England manager on Tuesday after was caught offering advice on how to "get around" player transfer rules.

The Football Association and Allardyce agreed to mutually terminate his contract just 67 days after his appointment, following behaviour which was deemed "inappropriate of the England manager".

Allardyce has received messages of support from a number of figures within the game, and the Manchester United manager has now expressed his sympathy with the former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham boss.

"The only thing I can say is that I like Sam. I feel sorry for that because I know that was a dream job and I feel sorry for him," he said at a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Europa League meeting with Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

"The second thing I can say is that what happened obviously is not going to interfere with my own relations with him. I like him and respected him before and that is not going to change.

"The third thing is it is between him and the FA. I have nothing to say with it."

Sam Allardyce career in pictures







20 show all Sam Allardyce career in pictures





































1/20 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/20 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/20 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/20 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/20 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/20 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/20 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/20 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/20 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/20 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/20 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/20 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/20 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/20 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/20 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/20 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/20 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/20 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

19/20 July 2016 Allardyce is named England manager on a two-year deal, claiming he has reached "the pinnacle" of English football. Getty

20/20 September 2016 Sam Allardyce resigns as England manager following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph that captured him advising fake Far East investors how to get around FA regulations. Getty

Allardyce was the subject of a undercover sting by a group of journalists from the Daily Telegraph posing a businessmen, who filmed the 61-year-old coach advising them how to circumvent FA rules on third-party ownership of players.

The journalists also negotiated a £400,000 deal with Allardyce for speaking appearances in Hong Kong and Singapore, and was filmed mocking the rhotacism of his Roy Hodgson, his predecessor as England manager.

Allardyce reacted to his dismissal on Wednesday morning, telling Sky Sports News: "On reflection it was a silly thing to do, but just to let everybody know I helped out somebody I've known for 30 years.

"Unfortunately it was an error of judgement on my behalf and I've paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that.

"The agreement was done very amicably with the FA, I apologise to all those in this unfortunate situation I've put myself in.

"I have a confidentiality agreement and I've taken the time to talk on this matter. I can't answer any more questions now and I'm going to go away and reflect on it."