Former England captain Alan Shearer has labelled English football the “laughing stock of the world” after manager Sam Allardyce resigned on Tuesday night.

Just 67 days into his reign, Allardyce left after an undercover sting captured him negotiating lucrative speaking engagements in the Far East and advising supposed Far East investors in how to get around Football Association rules on third-party ownership.

Allardyce left his role by mutual consent after holding talks with the FA following The Telegraph’s undercover operation that captured him, his agent Mark Curtis and football agent Scott McGarvey meeting undercover reporters who were posing as Far East businessmen looking to invest in English football.

Reacting to the news that Allardyce had left his role, Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I didn't think England could stoop any lower from what happened in the summer in the Euros (losing) to Iceland. And now, here we are. We're a laughing stock of world football.

"We've got a problem. It's greed, isn't it? We have to be able to accept people laughing at us."

Fellow former England captain Rio Ferdinand echoed Shearer’s comments, and admitted the entire ordeal had been “comical” due to the damage it has done to English football’s reputation.

"I think the rest of the football community around the world will just be laughing at us,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “It just feels like it's become a comical event, the England manager's role.

"This is the man who was probably the most vocal about getting the England job, the most passionate outwardly about getting the England job, but unfortunately he's backed the FA into a corner and they've had to act because of his actions."

Alan Shearer believes the investigation has left England looking like a 'laughing stock' (Getty)

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn met with Allardyce at Wembley on Tuesday and left the 61-year-old in no doubt he had reached the end of a short road with the national side.

Allardyce ultimately agreed to terminate his contract, having been left in an untenable position by a The Telegraph sting operation that captured him negotiating lucrative speaking engagements in the Far East as well as making indiscreet and damaging remarks about a range of issues including third-party ownership.

Glenn, who led the three-man panel that nominated Allardyce in the summer, told FATV: "It has been a really painful decision because obviously we've only just hired Sam.

— The FA (@FA) September 28, 2016

"We've concluded - and Sam's agreed - that his behaviour has been inappropriate and, frankly, not what is expected of an England manager.

"Sam, we think, is a great fit for England manager and we think could have been extremely successful.

Rio Ferdinand claimed the whole ordeal had been 'comical' (Getty)

"But the FA's more than just running the England men's team. We have to stand up for the right behaviours across the whole game. We're the guardians of the game, we set the rules.

"We have to be seen to apply those rules consistently and evenly, whether you're the England manager or someone low down in the organisation."

Allardyce and Glenn at Euro 2020's launch event last week (Getty)

Clarke, who had yet to succeed Greg Dyke when Allardyce was installed, shared similar sentiments.

"We asked Sam how he felt, he said he was foolish and had said some unwise words and he recognised he had compromised his position," he added.

"When we discussed whether it was recoverable or not we all agreed it wasn't. We jointly agreed he moved on. I think he did a cracking job as England manager. He really lifted the team and he was doing great work with rebuilding morale and strategy but the reality was that after the revelations...his position was untenable."

