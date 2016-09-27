Sam Allardyce is reportedly set to quit as England manager after he appeared to advise undercover reporters on how to “get around” rules on third-party ownership.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Bolton, West Ham and Sunderland boss will leave his role voluntarily, just 67 days after his appointment; the shortest reign of any full-time England manager in history.

The Independent understands that Allardyce fears he will be sacked over the course of the next 24 hours, as the Football Association are furious at the damage caused to the organisation’s reputation.

Allardyce was secretly filmed by a group of journalists from the Daily Telegraph, who were carrying out a 10-month-long investigation into corruption in British football.

The 61-year-old told the reporters, who we posing as representatives from a business firm, that it was “not a problem” to bypass his employer’s rules surrounding third-party ownership.

Sam Allardyce career in pictures







18 show all Sam Allardyce career in pictures

































1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

Allardyce claimed that certain individuals had been “doing it for years” and that firms “can still get around it” by employing agents.

The footage also showed Allardyce negotiating a £400,000 deal for public speaking gigs in East Asia and mocking the rhotacism of Roy Hodgson, his predecessor as England manager.

Allardyce has managed just one game during his time in charge of the national team, a late 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory away to Slovenia earlier this month.