England manager Sam Allardyce has been filmed appearing to advise businessmen on how to "get around" rules on player transfers, as part of a newspaper investigation.
In an undercover operation by the Daily Telegraph, Allardyce met people who he thought were representatives of an overseas firm following his appointment as England manager
He was captured appearing to tell reporters that it was “not a problem” getting around FA rules that stop third parties “owning” football players' economic rights.
But when asked about making payments to players, Allardyce warned an unnamed agent that: "You can't go there any more."
Read below for the full transcript.
Transcript in full:
First meeting
Allardyce's agent: "Is that third party ownership a problem though?"
Sam Allardyce: "It's not a problem."
Telegraph reporter: "Yeah, well, I mean there are, there are ways..."
SA: "It's not a problem."
Reporter: "...there are ways around that, as I understand it, or ways through that."
SA: "(inaudible) and er (inaudible) they've been doing it for years."
BREAK
SA: "You can still get around it. Obviously the big money is here."
BREAK
SA: "What they would be better doing is, making sure they've got the ownership and the agent. So they own the agent, the agent works for them, as well. 'Cause then the agent, if he gets sold on again, the agent will get more money if he gets sold on again."
BREAK
SA: "You get a percentage of the player's agent's fee, that the agent pays to you, the company, because he's done that new deal at that club again, or, they sell him on and you're not getting a part of the transfer fee any more, 'cause you can't do that. But ... but you get - because of the size of the contracts now, the contract'll be worth 30, 40 million, at 10%."
His agent: "Yes, I understand that."
SA: "And you get, you get, you've done a deal with the agent where you're getting 5% of the agent's fee. Which is massive for doing about two hours work, like."
BREAK
Allardyce's financial adviser: "But you're, you're setting up a fund to buy the economic rights, effectively, of these players?
Agent: "Third party ownership, yup."
Reporter: "Certainly in the places where we can do that, yeah."
BREAK
SA: "Third party ownership is only banned in this country because, because we have..."
Financial adviser: "And France, and France."
SA: "And France yeah."
BREAK
SA: "You can still get around it."
BREAK
Financial adviser: "And the fees will be sensible?"
Allardyce's agent: "I would have though £100,000 a time."
BREAK
SA (to reporter): "Your guys set the agenda out of what it would look like. Me flying out on - on a day ... landing in Hong Kong or Singapore, staying in this hotel, meeting these people, doing that keynote speech, travelling back either two days later or one day later."
Second meeting
Unnamed agent: "What the player?"
SA: "No."
Agent: "You wouldn't give him anything?"
SA: "No."
Agent: "Would you not?"
SA: "The player?"
Agent: "Well, if he's recommending a player - if he says to him..."
SA: "Oh, oh, you're not, do not, I haven't heard that..."
Agent: "No, you're right."
SA: "I haven't heard that, you stupid man."
(laughter)
SA: "What are you talking about? You idiot."
Reporter: "Yeah, it would never happen."
SA: "You can have that conversation when I'm not here."
BREAK
SA (to the agent): "Yeah but you slipped up tonight."
Agent: "Once."
SA: "You can't go there any more."
Agent: "What's that?"
SA: "You can't pay a player, you can't pay a manager, you can't pay a CEO. It used to happen 20-odd years ago, 30 years ago..."
Agent: "No, no."
SA: "You can't do it now, you can't do it now, don't ever go there."
Additional reporting by PA.
- Sam Allardyce
- England football