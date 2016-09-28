Sam Allardyce was dismissed as England manager after just 67 days - the shortest reign of any man to hold the position “full-time” - for appearing to offer advice to undercover reporters on how to circumvent transfer rules.

The Football Association, Allardyce’s employers until Tuesday night, had banned third party ownership in 2008 and helped influence Fifa into doing likewise seven years later, but the former Bolton and Sunderland boss insisted it was “not a problem” to get around such blockades.

The Daily Telegraph sting successfully dethroned Allardyce in one swoop but the 61-year-old’s comments on bungs – illicit payments to players, managers or senior club officials – were pushed to the bottom of the article.

Allardyce was emphatic in his keenness to dodge the subject after it was allegedly brought up by friend and football agent Scott McGarvey. “Oh, oh, you’re not – do not,” he said, in Manchester’s Wings restaurant. “I haven’t heard that. I haven’t heard that, you stupid man. What are you talking about? You idiot. You can have that conversation when I’m not here.”

He added: “You slipped up tonight. You can’t go there anymore. You can’t pay a player, you can’t pay a manager, you can’t pay a CEO. It used to happen 20 odd years ago, 30 years ago. You can’t do it now. You can’t do it now. Don’t ever go there.”

The Daily Telegraph has since alleged that eight current or former Premier League managers have received the illicit payments. The “under the table culture” of bung-paying was splashed across the front page on Wednesday.

1/20 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/20 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/20 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/20 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/20 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/20 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/20 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/20 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/20 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/20 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/20 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/20 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/20 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/20 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/20 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/20 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/20 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/20 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

19/20 July 2016 Allardyce is named England manager on a two-year deal, claiming he has reached "the pinnacle" of English football. Getty

20/20 September 2016 Sam Allardyce resigns as England manager following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph that captured him advising fake Far East investors how to get around FA regulations. Getty

In an article dating back to 2006, The Independent provided a summary of the practice; usually undertaken to “grease” a deal with a secret financial incentive to get it over the line. It has been reported that, in some cases, English clubs have signed players who were actually available for nothing - but fees were paid under false pretences and split between relevant parties.

George Graham, the former Arsenal manager, was infamously sacked in 1995 for receiving a payment of £425,000 from agent Rune Hauge to sign Danish pair Pal Lydersen and John Jensen. Later, Sven Goran-Eriksson was filmed by the News of the World appearing to suggest “bung culture” was rife during his tenure as England manager.

There is no suggestion of Allardyce taking any illegal payments.