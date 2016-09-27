Alan Pardew is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Sam Allardyce as England manager if he parts company with the Football Association following allegations made in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The former Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss was allegedly filmed appearing to advise businessmen on how to “get around” strict FA regulations on player transfers, telling the undercover reporters that it was “not a problem” flouting rules aimed at stopping third parties “owning” football players' economic rights
Allardyce’s future remains in doubt following the revelations having only been offered the job this summer following England’s poor showing at Euro 2016 under predecessor Roy Hodgson.
Pardew, the Crystal Palace manager, is priced by several leading bookmakers as the favourite to take over the reins should the FA elect to dismiss their new head coach in the coming days. England are scheduled to play Malta in a World Cup qualifier on 8 October.
Former Hull City boss Steve Bruce is considered by many to be the second favourite for the post while Eddie Howe, currently at Bournemouth, and England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate are also in the running.
Jurgen Klinsmann, the ex-Germany coach, is in contention – as he was this summer – with one-time England boss Glenn Hoddle priced at sixth-favourite to land the job.
Hodgson’s coach in France this summer, Gary Neville, is another name being put into consideration while under-fire West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and ex-Newcastle United forward and caretaker boss Alan Shearer also features highly.
Sam Allardyce career in pictures
Sam Allardyce career in pictures
-
1/18 February 1989
Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager.
Getty
-
2/18 January 1997
After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title.
Getty
-
3/18 October 1999
Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers.
Getty
-
4/18 October 1999
Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure.
Getty
-
5/18 May 2001
After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston.
Getty
-
6/18 May 2002
Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season.
Getty
-
7/18 February 2004
Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough.
Getty
-
8/18 May 2005
Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup.
Getty
-
9/18 April 2007
After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon.
Getty
-
10/18 May 2007
After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club.
Getty
-
11/18 January 2008
Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby.
Getty
-
12/18 December 2008
Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers.
Getty
-
13/18 December 2010
Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's
Getty
-
14/18 June 2011
Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt.
Getty
-
15/18 May 2012
Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight.
Getty
-
16/18 May 2015
After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic.
Getty
-
17/18 October 2015
Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League.
Getty
-
18/18 May 2016
Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process.
Getty
It is alleged by the Daily Telegraph that a deal was struck with Allardyce worth £400,000. The FA told The Sun it is aware of the allegations and are awaiting a full transcript of the meetings before commenting further.
A spokesman told the Telegraph: “We have asked the Daily Telegraph to provide us with the full facts in relation to this matter.”
According to Mail Online, FA chairman Greg Clarke said last night: 'I want all the facts, to hear everything from everyone and make a judgment about what to do. Natural justice requires us to get to the bottom of the issues before we make any decision.'
The Independent has contacted the FA for comment about the allegations.
- More about:
- Sam Allardyce
- England football
- Alan Pardew
- Eddie Howe
- Glenn Hoddle
- Steve Bruce
- Slaven Bilic