Alan Pardew is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Sam Allardyce as England manager if he parts company with the Football Association following allegations made in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss was allegedly filmed appearing to advise businessmen on how to “get around” strict FA regulations on player transfers, telling the undercover reporters that it was “not a problem” flouting rules aimed at stopping third parties “owning” football players' economic rights

Allardyce’s future remains in doubt following the revelations having only been offered the job this summer following England’s poor showing at Euro 2016 under predecessor Roy Hodgson.

Pardew, the Crystal Palace manager, is priced by several leading bookmakers as the favourite to take over the reins should the FA elect to dismiss their new head coach in the coming days. England are scheduled to play Malta in a World Cup qualifier on 8 October.

Former Hull City boss Steve Bruce is considered by many to be the second favourite for the post while Eddie Howe, currently at Bournemouth, and England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate are also in the running.

Jurgen Klinsmann, the ex-Germany coach, is in contention – as he was this summer – with one-time England boss Glenn Hoddle priced at sixth-favourite to land the job.

Hodgson’s coach in France this summer, Gary Neville, is another name being put into consideration while under-fire West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and ex-Newcastle United forward and caretaker boss Alan Shearer also features highly.

1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

It is alleged by the Daily Telegraph that a deal was struck with Allardyce worth £400,000. The FA told The Sun it is aware of the allegations and are awaiting a full transcript of the meetings before commenting further.

A spokesman told the Telegraph: “We have asked the Daily Telegraph to provide us with the full facts in relation to this matter.”

According to Mail Online, FA chairman Greg Clarke said last night: 'I want all the facts, to hear everything from everyone and make a judgment about what to do. Natural justice requires us to get to the bottom of the issues before we make any decision.'

The Independent has contacted the FA for comment about the allegations.