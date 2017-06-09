Scotland and England go head to head in their 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden on Saturday night.

Gareth Southgate's men remain unbeaten after five games in Group F and are yet to concede a single goal.

Scotland have been beaten twice so far, losing to England and Slovakia late last year.

Another defeat against England will seriously dent the Scots' hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, so expect Gordon Strachan's side to put up a fight on home soil.

When is it?

Kick-off will take place at 5pm on Saturday 10 June.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown live on ITV and Sky Sports 1.

Player to watch...

Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward enjoyed a revival towards the end of the season and was subsequently handed a call-up to the senior England squad, with manager Gareth Southgate throwing his support behind the youngster. If he can threaten with the sort of speed and predatory movement he displayed in United's home victory against Chelsea in April, Scotland will be in for a long night.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after his free-kick for Manchester United, just seconds after predicting he'd score ( Getty )

It's a big game for...

Gordon Strachan. His side currently sit two points off-second placed Slovakia in a tight race for a likely runners-up spot in Group F. With two defeats to their name already, a third would further narrow their chances of qualifying from the group, bringing to an end their World Cup hopes. The Scots have the home advantage and will need to put it to good effect if they're to get any result at Hampden on Saturday night.

Gordon Strachan's side desperately need a point from Saturday's game (Getty)



Past three meetings...

England 3 Scotland 0, World Cup qualifier, November 2016

Scotland 1 England 3, Friendly, November 2014

England 3 Scotland 2, Friendly, August 2013

Form guide...

Scotland: WDLLDW

England: WLDWDW

Odds...

Scotland to win: 9/2

England: 17/25