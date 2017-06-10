Gareth Southgate refused to criticise Joe Hart for the two late Scotland goals that nearly resulted in disaster at Hampden Park.

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time equaliser settled a topsy-turvy finale, when two Leigh Griffiths free kicks - one in each corner of Hart's goal - had overturned Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s late goal and handed the hosts a shock lead in the final seconds of normal time.

Hart has struggled on loan at Torino this season and faces an uncertain future after parent club Manchester City sent a crystal clear message to the England man by splashing out £35m on Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

1/22 Craig Gordon – 4 out of 10 Will be disappointed with himself. Should have saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike, which itself stemmed from him misjudging a backpass from Tierney.

2/22 Christophe Berra – 6 out of 10 A decent display and cannot be blamed for either of England's goals, though could have organised his backline better.

3/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 5 out of 10 Guilty of ball-watching for England’s late equaliser and losing track of Kane, though could have done with a shout from Robertson.

4/22 Kieran Tierney - 7 out of 10 Impressive from the youngster. One goal-line clearance, one vital block to deny Rashford a clear shot at goal, but let himself down on the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal.

5/22 Ikechi Anya - 6 out of 10 Had an opportunity to get at a nervy Walker but did not take it.

6/22 Andrew Robertson – 6 out of 10 Troubled England’s right flank, though benefitted from Rashford’s hesitancy to track back. Mix-up with Mulgrew cost his side.

7/22 James Morrison – 5 out of 10 Hampered by an early knock, failed to find his rhythm in the game. Substituted at half-time.

8/22 Scott Brown – 6 out of 10 Took only three minutes to pick up a yellow card. If only he had put as strong a foot in on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the build-up to the goal.

9/22 Stuart Armstrong – 6 out of 10 Showed neat touches around England’s box and his movement troubled red shirts at times, but should have held the ball up better before Kane's equaliser.

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 5 out of 10 Scotland needed a performance from him, but he was quiet and ineffective, much like he was throughout the second half of the season.

11/22 Leigh Griffiths - 9 out of 10 Two incredible late free-kicks and both deserved. Suffered from poor service but did not let that deter him, pressing England’s backline throughout.

12/22 Joe Hart – 4 out of 10 Largely untroubled until the late goals, both of which he should have saved. Questions have to be asked whether he is still England’s best ‘keeper.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 Poor. Penalty call against him for the trip on Griffiths could have gone either way, but it was just one of several mistakes.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start that included one horribly shanked clearance over his own goalmouth.

15/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 More assured than his defensive partner for the majority of the game, until that reckless challenge to concede first fatal free-kick.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 7 out of 10 Bright down the left, especially going forward.

17/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 His selection raised the odd eyebrow but, particularly in the first half, he was England’s most composed player.

18/22 Eric Dier – 5 out of 10 Paled in comparison to Livermore on a real off-day for the Tottenham midfielder. Picked up a needless yellow card, too.

19/22 Marcus Rashford – 5 out of 10 On his first competitive international start, a display that suggested he remains only an impact player for now. Did not take to his role on the right flank.

20/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 Totally failed to get going, looking tired and cumbersome at times. England's best player on his day, but that was not today.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 England’s best attacking outlet and particularly came the fore after half-time, once he began to find more space in Scotland’s half.

22/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 Missing his usual composure in front of goal but found it when it mattered. A simple finish but one he needed to make.

And though Hart could have done better for both Scotland strikes, his manager would not add to the increasing pressure on his position before fully analysing each set piece and suggested it was conceding the free kicks in the first place that was the problem.

“I’d need to look at the video again,” he said post-match. “As soon as you concede free kicks in those areas in international football, you run the risk of being the victim of moments of high quality. That’s what happened to us today.

“You’ve got to give credit to Griffiths, they were two outstanding technical finishes.”



When pressed on Hart’s current status within the squad, though, Southgate went on the front foot to defend the England number one and praise his attitude around the camp.

“I thought he was excellent. Extremely composed with the ball at his feet and he’s been one of the outstanding leaders in the group.

“He’s going to be disappointed with conceding any goal but we’ll have to look at the goals again.”

Southgate, while disappointed with the result, leaves Glasgow happy with his team’s performance and, most of all, character after fighting back from such savage late blows to steal a point.

“I think we were in control of the game for 80 minutes. We’ve come into a very difficult atmosphere, a difficult environment. The Scotland fans were absolutely fantastic.

Hart conceded two similar goals in the closing stages ( Getty )

“Tactically it’s understandable what they did, 5-4-1, leaving little spaces. Our quality in the final third was disappointing at times. We then get the goal, we are deservedly ahead but then there’s a mad minute-and-a-half.

“I don’t see anybody sink to their knees. Nobody on the floor. We should never be throwing the towel in we should always be trying to score and for me the end is the significant moment because it shows the character of the team.

“We wanted to come here and win. We haven’t managed to do that but the way things have panned out, we have got to be happy with a point.

“I think it’s a huge moment for the team.

“The questions around us centre on character and the ability to counter events that go against you but that’s what we’ve showed. We’re a team that’s never beaten and we’ll keep fighting until the clock stops. That’s what we’ve done today. Is a point what we wanted when we arrived here? No it isn’t but we’ve reacted well.”