England captain Harry Kane came to the rescue late on to dash Scotland's dreams and World Cup hopes after two stunning Leigh Griffiths free-kicks put them on the brink of victory.

The 114th meeting of international football's oldest foes was a naturally tense affair, with the hosts looking to keep their dreams of reaching Russia alive as Gareth Southgate's men attempted to tighten their grip on top spot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have set England on course for victory, only for Griffiths to level with a late free-kick and repeat the trick moments later as Hampden Park rocked.

However, there would be late heartbreak for Scotland as Kane, skippering his country for the first time, directed home superbly in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw.

