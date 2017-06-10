  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

Scotland vs England player ratings: Leigh Griffiths and Adam Lallana stand out but Joe Hart must improve

How did we rate the players in what turned out to be a thrilling draw at Hampden Park?

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Scotland vs England player ratings

Scotland vs England player ratings

  • 1/22 Craig Gordon – 4 out of 10

    Will be disappointed with himself. Should have saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike, which itself stemmed from him misjudging a backpass from Tierney.

  • 2/22 Christophe Berra – 6 out of 10

    A decent display and cannot be blamed for either of England's goals, though could have organised his backline better.

  • 3/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 5 out of 10

    Guilty of ball-watching for England’s late equaliser and losing track of Kane, though could have done with a shout from Robertson.

  • 4/22 Kieran Tierney - 7 out of 10

    Impressive from the youngster. One goal-line clearance, one vital block to deny Rashford a clear shot at goal, but let himself down on the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal.

  • 5/22 Ikechi Anya - 6 out of 10

    Had an opportunity to get at a nervy Walker but did not take it.

  • 6/22 Andrew Robertson – 6 out of 10

    Troubled England’s right flank, though benefitted from Rashford’s hesitancy to track back. Mix-up with Mulgrew cost his side.

  • 7/22 James Morrison – 5 out of 10

    Hampered by an early knock, failed to find his rhythm in the game. Substituted at half-time.

  • 8/22 Scott Brown – 6 out of 10

    Took only three minutes to pick up a yellow card. If only he had put as strong a foot in on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the build-up to the goal.

  • 9/22 Stuart Armstrong – 6 out of 10

    Showed neat touches around England’s box and his movement troubled red shirts at times, but should have held the ball up better before Kane's equaliser.

  • 10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 5 out of 10

    Scotland needed a performance from him, but he was quiet and ineffective, much like he was throughout the second half of the season.

  • 11/22 Leigh Griffiths - 9 out of 10

    Two incredible late free-kicks and both deserved. Suffered from poor service but did not let that deter him, pressing England’s backline throughout.

  • 12/22 Joe Hart – 4 out of 10

    Largely untroubled until the late goals, both of which he should have saved. Questions have to be asked whether he is still England’s best ‘keeper.

  • 13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10

    Poor. Penalty call against him for the trip on Griffiths could have gone either way, but it was just one of several mistakes.

  • 14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10

    Recovered from a nervy start that included one horribly shanked clearance over his own goalmouth.

  • 15/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10

    More assured than his defensive partner for the majority of the game, until that reckless challenge to concede first fatal free-kick.

  • 16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 7 out of 10

    Bright down the left, especially going forward.

  • 17/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10

    His selection raised the odd eyebrow but, particularly in the first half, he was England’s most composed player.

  • 18/22 Eric Dier – 5 out of 10

    Paled in comparison to Livermore on a real off-day for the Tottenham midfielder. Picked up a needless yellow card, too.

  • 19/22 Marcus Rashford – 5 out of 10

    On his first competitive international start, a display that suggested he remains only an impact player for now. Did not take to his role on the right flank.

  • 20/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10

    Totally failed to get going, looking tired and cumbersome at times. England's best player on his day, but that was not today.

  • 21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10

    England’s best attacking outlet and particularly came the fore after half-time, once he began to find more space in Scotland’s half.

  • 22/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10

    Missing his usual composure in front of goal but found it when it mattered. A simple finish but one he needed to make.

England captain Harry Kane came to the rescue late on to dash Scotland's dreams and World Cup hopes after two stunning Leigh Griffiths free-kicks put them on the brink of victory.

The 114th meeting of international football's oldest foes was a naturally tense affair, with the hosts looking to keep their dreams of reaching Russia alive as Gareth Southgate's men attempted to tighten their grip on top spot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have set England on course for victory, only for Griffiths to level with a late free-kick and repeat the trick moments later as Hampden Park rocked.

  • Read more

Five things we learned from Scotland 2-2 England

However, there would be late heartbreak for Scotland as Kane, skippering his country for the first time, directed home superbly in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw.

How did we rate the players in what turned out to be a thrilling draw at Hampden Park? Take a look at the gallery above.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments