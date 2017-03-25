Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has wished Seamus Coleman well in his recovery from a broken leg, and labelled the challenge by Wales defender Neil Taylor on the Republic of Ireland captain a “horrible tackle” following Friday’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier.

Rooney took to Twitter to send Coleman a get well message, and also criticised Aston Villa left-back Taylor for his tackle on the Everton right-back, which led to a straight red card from referee Nicola Rizzoli.

“Hope Seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle,” Rooney wrote on Twitter.

Coleman’s Irish teammates were visibly disturbed by the challenge and subsequent injury, which looks set to keep the Everton defender out of action for a long time.

He will have surgery in Dublin on Saturday, with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill confirming it was a “bad break”.

"It's a bad break. Seamus is a fantastic player and character - it's a major blow for the lad, for his club and for us,” said O’Neill.

"Apparently it wasn't the best challenge in the world - I haven't seen it back - but naturally disappointed. He's gone to hospital and I think it's broken.

"I saw Seamus' reaction. He was holding his leg up and it didn't look good."

Coleman’s Republic of Ireland teammate, Shane Long, embraced the defender while he was on the turf holding his leg, while a number of get well messages have been sent to Coleman via social media, with Everton fan and world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew among them.

Bellew wrote: “All I'm thinking of right now is that @seamiecoleman23 is ok! #EFC.”

Coleman is likely to miss the rest of the season as he recovers from the serious injury, and could also miss part of next season , though a full update on his condition is expected to come on Saturday evening.